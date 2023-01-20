The Avalanche made a trade with the Sharks Wednesday night in a shakeup of roster depth. Colorado received forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The deal adds a $87,500 cap hit for the Avs, according to CapFriendly.com. Nieto, 30, returns to Colorado where he played for three-plus seasons (2017-20). His arrival solidifies the bottom six with...

