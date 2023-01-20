ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB

Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family

A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family, starting with Colonel James Withers Sloss and his vision to move the railroad to Birmingham with the eventual building of Sloss Furnaces. “Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story,” premiered on Alabama Public Television on Jan. 19. and is now available...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville

The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Will Reichard posts pictures of his wedding

Alabama’s Will Reichard had a big weekend. The Crimson Tide kicker married Amelia Auchmuty on Saturday. According to Rick Karle, the two are high school sweethearts and both graduated from Hoover High School and the University of Alabama. It’s been a big week for Reichard. On Jan. 3,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Anniston to open public warming station

ANNISTON, Ala. — As Alabama expects more freezing temperatures Sunday night, people in Anniston have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Anniston is opening a public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble Street. It will be...
ANNISTON, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
birminghammommy.com

Birmingham Consignment Sales, Spring 2023

It’s time again to score some deals or clean out those closets, consignment season is upon us! Here’s your Ultimate Guide to all of the Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this Spring!. Birmingham Area Children’s Consignment Sales Spring 2023. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rolltide.com

Audrey West Set to Join Alabama Gymnastics in the Fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – 2021 USA Junior Olympic National Championship Qualifier Audrey West is set to join the University of Alabama gymnastics team in the fall. The Tampa, Fla., native will join an incoming freshman class for the Tide that also includes Chloe LaCoursiere, Gabby Ladanyi and Jamison Sears. Audrey...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters

Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, 91 Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, age 91, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1931, to John and Laura Livingston Waters. Bob grew up in a large loving family with his nine siblings in Hanceville, Alabama, and graduated from Hanceville High School in 1950. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force where he met his wife, Betty, who was an Air Force flight nurse. He proudly served his country for 21 years. His time of service included the Korean and Vietnam War Era.  Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Bob founded...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine

A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

The St Clair Restaurant and Tavern now open in Pell City

A new duo restaurant just opened in Pell City. The St Clair and Tavern at The St Clair offers both a fine and casual dining experience. Whether it is a fancy date night or a dinner with friends, The St Clair restaurants is the place to go. Keep reading to find your new fav spot in Pell City.
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Stevie Nicks coming to Legacy Area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rock and Roll Hall of famer Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Birmingham. The legendary singer will be at Legacy Area Wednesday April 5. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect jailed on murder charge in fatal central Alabama shooting

An Alexander City man was arrested and jailed on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier this month in central Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, was charged with murder and taken to the Coosa County Jail in connection with the Jan. 14 slaying of 31-year-old Robin Durrell Braswell, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
