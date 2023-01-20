Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Boys Basketball Power 10: No. 2 Hoover, No. 3 Vestavia Hills set for 7A rematch tonight
The top four teams remained the same in this week’s AL.com Power 10 boys basketball poll, but three new teams entered the rankings. McGill-Toolen, Valley and Fairhope all broke into the constantly fluctuating top 10 this week. The Power 10 ranks the top basketball teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification.
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family
A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family, starting with Colonel James Withers Sloss and his vision to move the railroad to Birmingham with the eventual building of Sloss Furnaces. “Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story,” premiered on Alabama Public Television on Jan. 19. and is now available...
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
Alabama’s Will Reichard posts pictures of his wedding
Alabama’s Will Reichard had a big weekend. The Crimson Tide kicker married Amelia Auchmuty on Saturday. According to Rick Karle, the two are high school sweethearts and both graduated from Hoover High School and the University of Alabama. It’s been a big week for Reichard. On Jan. 3,...
wvtm13.com
City of Anniston to open public warming station
ANNISTON, Ala. — As Alabama expects more freezing temperatures Sunday night, people in Anniston have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Anniston is opening a public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble Street. It will be...
Alabama Football: Nick Saban can afford to be Portal-picky
As Nick Saban said it would; before college football free agency began, the game of roster management has drastically changed. Alabama Football has the No. 1, 2023 Signing Class of high school and JUCO players, and CFB pundits treat it as a ho-hum result. In the football media, almost no...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
birminghammommy.com
Birmingham Consignment Sales, Spring 2023
It’s time again to score some deals or clean out those closets, consignment season is upon us! Here’s your Ultimate Guide to all of the Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this Spring!. Birmingham Area Children’s Consignment Sales Spring 2023. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United...
rolltide.com
Audrey West Set to Join Alabama Gymnastics in the Fall
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – 2021 USA Junior Olympic National Championship Qualifier Audrey West is set to join the University of Alabama gymnastics team in the fall. The Tampa, Fla., native will join an incoming freshman class for the Tide that also includes Chloe LaCoursiere, Gabby Ladanyi and Jamison Sears. Audrey...
Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
Does Alabama law protecting monuments apply to rest stop rocket?
Alabama has a law against taking down monuments that were erected on public land more than 40 years ago, but does that apply to the NASA Saturn 1B rocket that has stood for about 44 years at the Alabama welcome center on I-65 near the Tennessee line?. One of the...
Obituary: Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters
Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, 91 Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, age 91, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1931, to John and Laura Livingston Waters. Bob grew up in a large loving family with his nine siblings in Hanceville, Alabama, and graduated from Hanceville High School in 1950. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force where he met his wife, Betty, who was an Air Force flight nurse. He proudly served his country for 21 years. His time of service included the Korean and Vietnam War Era. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Bob founded...
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Reuben sandwich is worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. When Justin Gober and Joseph Hoskin bought Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills more than seven years ago, they knew they wanted to maintain much of what had made the restaurant special since it opened in 1982. That included making it a...
Bham Now
The St Clair Restaurant and Tavern now open in Pell City
A new duo restaurant just opened in Pell City. The St Clair and Tavern at The St Clair offers both a fine and casual dining experience. Whether it is a fancy date night or a dinner with friends, The St Clair restaurants is the place to go. Keep reading to find your new fav spot in Pell City.
wbrc.com
Stevie Nicks coming to Legacy Area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rock and Roll Hall of famer Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Birmingham. The legendary singer will be at Legacy Area Wednesday April 5. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
Suspect jailed on murder charge in fatal central Alabama shooting
An Alexander City man was arrested and jailed on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier this month in central Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, was charged with murder and taken to the Coosa County Jail in connection with the Jan. 14 slaying of 31-year-old Robin Durrell Braswell, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
