WG students receive Scholastic Art Recognition in 2023
Nineteen West Genesee High School students received a total of 35 awards in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards competition. Artwork is evaluated on originality, technical skill, and personal vision.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were launched in 1923 to encourage and recognize student achievement in the creative arts. Now celebrating their 100th Anniversary, The Scholastic Awards attract over 350,000 entries in 28 categories of writing and the visual arts.
The West Genesee artists are students, in grades 9-12, of John Capria, Gigina Long, and Michael LaFay. The students, along with their award, grade level, art category, and artwork titles are listed below.
All Gold Key winning artwork will be sent to the national competition in New York City. National medal winners are announced in early March. The event is sponsored by M&T Bank.
Gold Key
Annalin Hyatt-9th Grade-Photography-Enchanted Fern
Vinny Danylyshyn-10th Grade-Digital Art-Tea Time
Gwenyth DeMass-10th Grade-Digital Art-Self-Portrait
Lyllian Grell-11th Grade-Photography-Working Hands
Zoe Maupin-11th Grade-Digital Art-Musical Life Cycle
Zoey Slater-11th Grade-Photography-The Experience Is From Afar
Elsa Propper (2)-12th Grade-Photography-Hardcore; Truth Cult
Silver Key
Ella Boyer-10th Grade-Painting-I am a Spectrum
Leah Bigelow-12th Grade-Photography-Mara
Emelia Gardner-12th Grade-Digital Art-Movement
Elsa Propper (2)-12th Grade-Photography-Emelia; Exhibition
Coralista Ruge (3)-12th Grade-Editorial Cartoon (2)-Cutie Magazine; Model Digest; Digital Art (1)-Paparazzi
Honorable Mention
Lillian Lesperance-9th Grade-Photography-Golden Gatherings
Amelia Vezey (2)-9th Grade-Photography-Fifty Fifty Monochrome; Front Yard Photography
Ella Boyer (2)-10th Grade-Painting-Caught Your Gaze; Sitting in Hell with You
Kaitlyn Hoy-11th Grade-Photography-Cloistered
Zoey Slater-11th Grade-Photography-Blown Away Child Wishes
Christian Allen-12th Grade-Fashion-Bag
Margaret Dalgety-12th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Fiddle
Isabella Felicia-12th Grade-Sculpture-Untitled
Elle Mcnamara-12th Grade-Drawing & Illustration-Destruction and Displacement
Alexa Pepoli-12th Grade-Digital Art-Deer
Elsa Propper (5)-12th Grade-Art Portfolio (1)-Syracuse Hardcore; Photography (4)-Blue Room; In the Brush; Minds Eye; Silver Street
Coralista Ruge (2)-12th Grade-Drawing & Illustration (1)-A Mannequin; Digital Art (1)-Do you Love Me?
