WG students receive Scholastic Art Recognition in 2023

Nineteen West Genesee High School students received a total of 35 awards in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards competition. Artwork is evaluated on originality, technical skill, and personal vision.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were launched in 1923 to encourage and recognize student achievement in the creative arts. Now celebrating their 100th Anniversary, The Scholastic Awards attract over 350,000 entries in 28 categories of writing and the visual arts.

The West Genesee artists are students, in grades 9-12, of John Capria, Gigina Long, and Michael LaFay. The students, along with their award, grade level, art category, and artwork titles are listed below.

All Gold Key winning artwork will be sent to the national competition in New York City. National medal winners are announced in early March. The event is sponsored by M&T Bank.

Gold Key

Annalin Hyatt-9th Grade-Photography-Enchanted Fern

Vinny Danylyshyn-10th Grade-Digital Art-Tea Time

Gwenyth DeMass-10th Grade-Digital Art-Self-Portrait

Lyllian Grell-11th Grade-Photography-Working Hands

Zoe Maupin-11th Grade-Digital Art-Musical Life Cycle

Zoey Slater-11th Grade-Photography-The Experience Is From Afar

Elsa Propper (2)-12th Grade-Photography-Hardcore; Truth Cult

Silver Key

Ella Boyer-10th Grade-Painting-I am a Spectrum

Leah Bigelow-12th Grade-Photography-Mara

Emelia Gardner-12th Grade-Digital Art-Movement

Elsa Propper (2)-12th Grade-Photography-Emelia; Exhibition

Coralista Ruge (3)-12th Grade-Editorial Cartoon (2)-Cutie Magazine; Model Digest; Digital Art (1)-Paparazzi

Honorable Mention

Lillian Lesperance-9th Grade-Photography-Golden Gatherings

Amelia Vezey (2)-9th Grade-Photography-Fifty Fifty Monochrome; Front Yard Photography

Ella Boyer (2)-10th Grade-Painting-Caught Your Gaze; Sitting in Hell with You

Kaitlyn Hoy-11th Grade-Photography-Cloistered

Zoey Slater-11th Grade-Photography-Blown Away Child Wishes

Christian Allen-12th Grade-Fashion-Bag

Margaret Dalgety-12th Grade-Ceramics & Glass-Fiddle

Isabella Felicia-12th Grade-Sculpture-Untitled

Elle Mcnamara-12th Grade-Drawing & Illustration-Destruction and Displacement

Alexa Pepoli-12th Grade-Digital Art-Deer

Elsa Propper (5)-12th Grade-Art Portfolio (1)-Syracuse Hardcore; Photography (4)-Blue Room; In the Brush; Minds Eye; Silver Street

Coralista Ruge (2)-12th Grade-Drawing & Illustration (1)-A Mannequin; Digital Art (1)-Do you Love Me?