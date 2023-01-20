Auburn didn’t need to use any words late last Thursday night; the program let one simple emoji do the talking. Shortly after 10:30 that night, Auburn’s basketball program again made history under Bruce Pearl. As then-No. 6 Gonzaga lost at home to Loyola Marymount, 68-67, snapping the Bulldogs’ 76-game winning streak at home, Auburn staked claim to the nation’s longest active home winning streak. The Tigers have won 28 straight games at Neville Arena (which was still Auburn Arena when the streak began), and upon claiming that distinction of having the most consecutive home wins in college basketball, the program’s Twitter account simply posted the emoji of a smiling face wearing sunglasses.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO