How Hugh Freeze is changing Auburn football’s recruitment of QBs
In the Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football, a constant question around the program concerned who would quarterback the offense, but also who was the next one afterward. What did the pipeline look like?. Following Bo Nix’s departure, the Tigers relied on the transfer portal for starters. Its 2021 signee...
Inside No. 15 Auburn’s nation-leading 28-game home win streak
Auburn didn’t need to use any words late last Thursday night; the program let one simple emoji do the talking. Shortly after 10:30 that night, Auburn’s basketball program again made history under Bruce Pearl. As then-No. 6 Gonzaga lost at home to Loyola Marymount, 68-67, snapping the Bulldogs’ 76-game winning streak at home, Auburn staked claim to the nation’s longest active home winning streak. The Tigers have won 28 straight games at Neville Arena (which was still Auburn Arena when the streak began), and upon claiming that distinction of having the most consecutive home wins in college basketball, the program’s Twitter account simply posted the emoji of a smiling face wearing sunglasses.
Live Updates: No. 15 Auburn hoops hosts Texas A&M score updates, analysis.
We’re at Neville Arena, where No. 15 Auburn (16-3, 6-1 SEC) brings a five-game winning streak into Wednesday’s pivotal Southeastern Conference matchup with Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1 SEC). Bruce Pearl’s Tigers are tied with Tennessee for second in the conference standings. The Aggies are in fourth place, while...
Why Nate Oats is ‘a little bit’ worried about Mississippi State rematch
Four weeks after the Tide scraped together an 11-point win to open its SEC schedule in Starkville, Alabama and Mississippi State have gone in different directions. Alabama has won eight games in a row and is ranked No. 2 in the nation. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 21 in the AP poll for that Dec. 28 meeting, have lost five of their past six games.
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
Injured Auburn forward Chris Moore a ‘game-time decision’ against Texas A&M
Auburn forward Chris Moore is progressing toward a return to the court following an injury to his right shoulder two weeks ago. Moore, who has been sidelined for each of Auburn’s last three games, is expected to be a “game-time decision” for No. 15 Auburn (16-3, 6-1 SEC) when it hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday night at Neville Arena (8 p.m. on ESPN2).
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
Auburn point guard signee Aden Holloway named McDonald’s All-American
Aden Holloway has joined an exclusive club. The four-star point guard was named a McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday, becoming just the fifth Auburn signee to earn the prestigious national prep honor. Holloway joins Jabari Smith (2021), Sharife Cooper (2020), Kavortney Barber (2005) and Frank Ford (1983) as Auburn signees who were McDonald’s All-Americans.
WSFA
Stan White passes radio mic to another Auburn legend
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn quarterback-turned-longtime Auburn Sports Network football radio analyst Stan White has officially passed the microphone to another Auburn legend following his retirement. On Monday, Auburn University confirmed White, who worked more than 250 games over 22 years in the radio booth, will be succeeded by...
No. 15 Auburn-Texas A&M live stream: How to watch online, TV info, time
No. 15 Auburn hosts the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Bruce Pearl’s team again made history when the Week 12 AP poll was released. For the 31st week in a row, Auburn basketball was ranked in the AP top 25, setting a new program record for consecutive appearances in the rankings. Auburn checked in at No. 15 in the latest poll, up one spot from No. 16 in last week’s poll.
WSFA
After 43 years, football coach Jimmy Perry to retire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After more than 40 years, well-known collegiate and high school football coach Jimmy Perry announced he would retire. According to a release from Saint James, Perry announced to the school and staff that he would retire following the end of the school year. Perry spent 44...
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Meet 37 women competing for the crown
Thirty-seven women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by phone...
WTVM
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn
Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
20-year-old Georgia man fatally struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead […]
WTVM
Crash cleared after two lanes blocked on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A semi-crash is clear after two lanes were blocked on I-85 in Opelika. According to officials, both southbound lanes were blocked on the interstate at exit 62 in Opelika due to a semi-truck crash. The scene is now all clear.
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AL.com
