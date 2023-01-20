ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Tech Port SA taking on a new name and a major investment

SAN ANTONIO – Major advances in the world of science and technology are made every day, and some of those advances are happening right here in the Alamo City. Boeing announced a huge contribution in partnership with the Kelly Heritage foundation. A $2.3 million investment will go into area...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAISD Board of Trustees approve renewal for 18 in-district charter schools

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to renew charters for 18 schools in SAISD, a press release said Monday. Three schools were approved for five-year renewal terms, 12 schools were approved for four-year renewal terms, and three campuses were renewed on three-year probationary contracts, the district announced.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne High School band student selected to perform in New York City

A Boerne High School student has been chosen as a finalist for this year’s Honors Performance series. Connor West will travel to New York City to perform in the series in early February at Carnegie Hall located at 881 7th Ave. According to the website, the Honors Performance Series...
BOERNE, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

