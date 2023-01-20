Read full article on original website
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos on Friday!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Tech Port SA taking on a new name and a major investment
SAN ANTONIO – Major advances in the world of science and technology are made every day, and some of those advances are happening right here in the Alamo City. Boeing announced a huge contribution in partnership with the Kelly Heritage foundation. A $2.3 million investment will go into area...
KSAT 12
Burbank High School partners with Palo Alto College to give students deeper understanding of agriculture
SAN ANTONIO – Burbank High School’s agriculture program is expanding and has partnered with a local San Antonio college to give students a closer look into the industry. Palo Alto College is now offering a dual credit program, giving students a deeper understanding of agriculture. “They will be...
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
KSAT 12
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs offers free help at San Antonio-area sites
SAN ANTONIO – If IRS forms, tax jargon, and number-crunching make your head spin, there may be help available through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. San Antonio-area sites are open for business, they will offer free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income people. James Bradley was among the...
KSAT 12
SAISD Board of Trustees approve renewal for 18 in-district charter schools
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to renew charters for 18 schools in SAISD, a press release said Monday. Three schools were approved for five-year renewal terms, 12 schools were approved for four-year renewal terms, and three campuses were renewed on three-year probationary contracts, the district announced.
How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
Board of San Antonio's CPS Energy votes to phase out coal plant, replace it with natural gas
Environmentalists blasted the plan, saying the utility should instead focus on renewables to address the climate crisis.
KSAT 12
New SA weight management program includes bariatric surgery option for teens with extreme BMIs
SAN ANTONIO - – The rising rates of obese children in the U.S. are staggering, especially in San Antonio. That’s why the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio is about to launch a new pediatric weight management program, which includes an option for surgery. The program’s opening times...
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in Texas
There was bad news for renters in San Antonio last year, with rental prices increasing by over 5% across the year. In a new report released by online real estate brokerage Redfin, renters in San Antonio faced a more considerable rental increase than any other city in Texas. Between Dec. 2021 and December 2022, rents in San Antonio rose 5.1%.
KSAT 12
Boerne High School band student selected to perform in New York City
A Boerne High School student has been chosen as a finalist for this year’s Honors Performance series. Connor West will travel to New York City to perform in the series in early February at Carnegie Hall located at 881 7th Ave. According to the website, the Honors Performance Series...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
fox38corpuschristi.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
KSAT 12
Happy Space: How to find quality items for your home at estate sales
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a New Year, and many are considering refreshing their home. But if you don’t have a big budget or a budget at all for a home renovation, you can find unique items for your space at a discounted price at estate sales. In...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo goes to digital ticketing, opens new entry points during construction of new entrance
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has implemented digital ticketing and new ways to enter the park while the main entrance gets a major overhaul. Starting this week, the zoo is offering discounted tickets on its website to encourage guests to go digital. There are also ticketing kiosks...
UT San Antonio
In Memoriam: UTSA remembers counseling professor, department chair Thelma Duffey
JANUARY 23, 2023 — The counseling department and the entire UTSA community are mourning the loss of longtime UTSA faculty member Thelma Duffey. Duffey, a professor and chair of the Department of Counseling in the College of Education and Human Development, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Duffey...
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
KSAT 12
3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
