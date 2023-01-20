ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Penn State York honors Maddie Hill

YORK, Pa. — Penn State York honored the life of Maddie Hill Tuesday Night in between the men's and women's basketball games against Penn State Hazleton. Hill died of cancer in 2016 after battling the disease three times. This is the sixth time a game was being held in her honor.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Auto Show starts this week in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — You can see hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles this week in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts Thursday at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Visitors are encouraged to pop the hood, check out the engine and quiz the experts. You can...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Dutch Wonderland increases starting pay rate

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland has announced it's increasing its starting pay rate as it looks to fill 800 positions for its upcoming 60th birthday season. Rates at the amusement park in Lancaster County will rise as much as $2.50 per hour over last year, with pay up to $15 an hour.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Snow, rain expected Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania

As has been the case this winter, our next storm will bring the Susquehanna Valley more rain than snow. A storm over Texas will track to the Great Lakes on Wednesday. There will be enough cold air at first to bring us some snow starting in the midmorning and continuing into midday.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Quiet Tuesday, snow to rain Wednesday

We're in for a partly sunny and breezy day, with highs in the low 40s. Winds will diminish this evening. Tonight, clouds will thicken, ahead of low pressure moving into the Midwest. Lows will hover near 30 degrees. IMPACT DAY WEDNESDAY:. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Mifflin...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County community mourns deaths of Kinsley Enterprises executives

We are learning more about the deaths of Jon and Tim Kinsley, executives of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating. They said the brothers were heli-skiing near Mount McCrae in British Columbia, which is off-trail downhill skiing that is accessed by a helicopter. There was an avalanche, and they were buried in the snow, along with their guide.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Interstate 81 in Cumberland County reopens after crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: I-81 in Cumberland County has reopened after a crash. The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for several hours on Wednesday between Exit 29, PA 174/King Street and the exit for the rest area. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man injured in Perry County fire

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in Perry County sent one person to the hospital for injuries on Tuesday afternoon. According to fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Perry County Road in Landisburg at around 2:30 p.m. Fire officials with the Landisburg Fire Company believe...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire hits barn in York County

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out at a barn in York County on Tuesday evening. The fire happened on the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township at 6:10 p.m. According to Dover Township Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene of a working barn fire with fire spreading throughout the second and third floors.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Advocates for public charter schools hold rally in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Advocates for public charter schools held an event in Harrisburg. Students representing 25 public charter schools from across the state gathered at the state Capitol on Monday, during National School Choice Week. The goal of the rally was to encourage more parents across the state to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

2-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, the crash happened at the intersection of Delta and Bridgton roads in Lower Chanceford Township at 1:52 p.m. The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the incident...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing woman in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
YORK COUNTY, PA

