WGAL
Penn State York honors Maddie Hill
YORK, Pa. — Penn State York honored the life of Maddie Hill Tuesday Night in between the men's and women's basketball games against Penn State Hazleton. Hill died of cancer in 2016 after battling the disease three times. This is the sixth time a game was being held in her honor.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Auto Show starts this week in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — You can see hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles this week in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts Thursday at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Visitors are encouraged to pop the hood, check out the engine and quiz the experts. You can...
WGAL
Dutch Wonderland increases starting pay rate
LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland has announced it's increasing its starting pay rate as it looks to fill 800 positions for its upcoming 60th birthday season. Rates at the amusement park in Lancaster County will rise as much as $2.50 per hour over last year, with pay up to $15 an hour.
WGAL
Snow, rain expected Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania
As has been the case this winter, our next storm will bring the Susquehanna Valley more rain than snow. A storm over Texas will track to the Great Lakes on Wednesday. There will be enough cold air at first to bring us some snow starting in the midmorning and continuing into midday.
WGAL
Monday starts with light snow, rain showers in south-central Pennsylvania
Monday could start with some rain and snow showers in parts of south-central Pennsylvania. Temperatures are hovering in the low-to-mid 30s and we could get a coating to an inch of snow in the grass by lunchtime, WGAL Meteorologist Christine Ferreira said. Roads will mainly be wet, but areas north...
WGAL
Leaders of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada
Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. Kinsley...
WGAL
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
WGAL
Quiet Tuesday, snow to rain Wednesday
We're in for a partly sunny and breezy day, with highs in the low 40s. Winds will diminish this evening. Tonight, clouds will thicken, ahead of low pressure moving into the Midwest. Lows will hover near 30 degrees. IMPACT DAY WEDNESDAY:. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Mifflin...
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
WGAL
York County community mourns deaths of Kinsley Enterprises executives
We are learning more about the deaths of Jon and Tim Kinsley, executives of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating. They said the brothers were heli-skiing near Mount McCrae in British Columbia, which is off-trail downhill skiing that is accessed by a helicopter. There was an avalanche, and they were buried in the snow, along with their guide.
WGAL
Police: Harrisburg man accused of burglarizing Green Dragon Farmers Market
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County has charged a Harrisburg man in connection to a burglary at Green Dragon Farmers Market. Ephrata Police Department charged Devan Andre Robinson, 23, with one count of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal mischief. Robinson is accused of burglarizing Green...
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
WGAL
Interstate 81 in Cumberland County reopens after crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: I-81 in Cumberland County has reopened after a crash. The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for several hours on Wednesday between Exit 29, PA 174/King Street and the exit for the rest area. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
WGAL
Man injured in Perry County fire
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in Perry County sent one person to the hospital for injuries on Tuesday afternoon. According to fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Perry County Road in Landisburg at around 2:30 p.m. Fire officials with the Landisburg Fire Company believe...
WGAL
Fire hits barn in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out at a barn in York County on Tuesday evening. The fire happened on the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township at 6:10 p.m. According to Dover Township Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene of a working barn fire with fire spreading throughout the second and third floors.
WGAL
Advocates for public charter schools hold rally in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Advocates for public charter schools held an event in Harrisburg. Students representing 25 public charter schools from across the state gathered at the state Capitol on Monday, during National School Choice Week. The goal of the rally was to encourage more parents across the state to...
WGAL
2-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash turns fatal in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, the crash happened at the intersection of Delta and Bridgton roads in Lower Chanceford Township at 1:52 p.m. The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the incident...
WGAL
Cleanup begins at homeless encampment under Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cleanup has started at the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Crews went tent to tent Tuesday morning to make sure all of the people who were living there were gone. City officials said it will take the public works department about 48...
WGAL
Mennonite Home Communities partners with university to offer free tuition to CNAs
LANCASTER, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the shortage of certified nursing assistants in retirement communities. Now those communities are increasing pay and offering bonuses to attract and retain CNAs. Mennonite Home Communities is partnering with a university to offer free tuition. "They will go through the class with...
WGAL
Police searching for missing woman in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
