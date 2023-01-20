They say the era of movie stars is fading. If so, there are many reasons for that, but it’s funny how movie stardom works. It might be fading…until you see someone who has star quality spilling right out of her. Suddenly, her stardom seems more than a hope — it feels inevitable. That’s what I think about Eve Hewson after watching her in “Flora and Son,” the latest spiky wistful Dublin pop-rock bauble from writer-director John Carney (“Once,” “Spring Street”). Hewson, from “Bad Sisters,” plays the kind of character we’ve seen many times before: a feisty, dissolute single mother who’s swimming...

34 MINUTES AGO