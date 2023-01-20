Read full article on original website
‘I Am Jazz’ season 8 premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Season eight of I Am Jazz is set to premiere on TLC Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9/8c. For those who don’t already know, Jazz is a transgender female who has been living as a girl since kindergarten. The reality series follows Jazz as she battles discrimination, hate speech, online bullying and more.
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
‘Flora and Son’ Review: Eve Hewson Has Major Movie-Star Presence in John Carney’s Irresistible Dublin Musical Bauble
They say the era of movie stars is fading. If so, there are many reasons for that, but it’s funny how movie stardom works. It might be fading…until you see someone who has star quality spilling right out of her. Suddenly, her stardom seems more than a hope — it feels inevitable. That’s what I think about Eve Hewson after watching her in “Flora and Son,” the latest spiky wistful Dublin pop-rock bauble from writer-director John Carney (“Once,” “Spring Street”). Hewson, from “Bad Sisters,” plays the kind of character we’ve seen many times before: a feisty, dissolute single mother who’s swimming...
Academy Awards 2023: Can Will Smith attend Oscars ceremony after slapping Chris Rock?
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled by Tuesday, and the Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will also mark a year since the infamous Will Smith slap. The actor slapped host Chris Rock after the comedian made a...
