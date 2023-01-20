ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Fire burns through BBL Construction in Colonie

By Jessie House
 5 days ago

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A fire broke out at BBL Construction on Kings Road in Colonie. Heavy fire was seen burning through the roof with the further building collapsing.

NEWS10 is on the scene. Updates will come as more information is available.

