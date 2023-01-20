Fire burns through BBL Construction in Colonie
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A fire broke out at BBL Construction on Kings Road in Colonie. Heavy fire was seen burning through the roof with the further building collapsing.Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
NEWS10 is on the scene. Updates will come as more information is available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0