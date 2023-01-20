Read full article on original website
Related
Does Alabama law protecting monuments apply to rest stop rocket?
Alabama has a law against taking down monuments that were erected on public land more than 40 years ago, but does that apply to the NASA Saturn 1B rocket that has stood for about 44 years at the Alabama welcome center on I-65 near the Tennessee line?. One of the...
Enhanced risk for severe weather tonight in part of Alabama
A tornado watch has been issued for part of south Alabama and will be in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said a few tornadoes, including strong ones, will be possible in the watch area overnight. Storms are expected to reach west Alabama by midnight and...
The Daily South
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
Father and son’s Thanksgiving fishing tradition leads to new Alabama record
A father and son have a long-time tradition of fishing on Thanksgiving — and it led to a state record in Alabama. The record was recognized in January, more than a month after their routine holiday outing took a surprising turn. Keith Dees said he was bass fishing with his son, Huntley, when he realized something was on the other end of the line.
apr.org
Alabama event aims to prevent stigmatizing the addicted
A multi-day conference seeking to reduce the stigma around substance abuse disorders takes place across Alabama this week. Today’s Stop Judging: Start Healing’s summit stop is in Mobile. The event is an effort of a group known as VitAL*. The initiative aims to help friends, family and medical professionals speak more effectively about people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Dr. Ellen Robertson is the Project Director for VitAL. She says particular language can harm those suffering from substance use disorders.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’
This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
Here are Alabama’s 10 highest paid school superintendents: See what your district pays
Alabama school superintendents salaries saw a record increase this year. Some local leaders received more than $50,000 in raises. One out-earns the state’s schools chief. The average local superintendent salary for fiscal year 2023 is $163,260, up from $152,279 last year, according to recent earnings reports from the Alabama State Department of Education.
Healthcare pro: Alabama’s mental health requires these steps
My New Year’s wish for Alabama is a gift that will benefit us all: a mental health workforce for our state. Treatment of psychiatric disorders works but there is no treatment at all if there are too few mental health workers with expertise in recovery. Unfortunately, in 2022, access...
Level 3 risk for severe weather for part of Alabama starting Tuesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
South Alabama faces rare ‘high wind warning’ as storms threaten Mobile
Parts of south Alabama could face the double-whammy of severe storms and high winds later today, and a rarely-used high wind warning has been issued for several counties. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph in some parts of southwest Alabama, and the National Weather Service warned that widespread power outages could be possible.
weisradio.com
New Gun Laws Leading to Cash Flow Problems
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
Tornado watch issued for south Alabama; severe storms likely overnight
Severe weather is still expected to affect parts of south Alabama overnight. A tornado watch has been issued for part of southwest Alabama and will be in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said a strong tornado will be possible in the watch area, which includes parts...
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
Alabama severe weather school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25
With severe weather and high winds expected across parts of Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, one school system has announced it will delay opening Wednesday morning. The most likely time for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service, will start around 11 p.m. in southwest Alabama and...
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
radio7media.com
I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years
THE ROCKET THAT HAS GREETED VISITORS AT THE ALABAMA WELCOME CENTER NEAR ARDMORE FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS WILL BE REMOVED. THE SATURN 1B ROCKET HAS BEEN A FAMILIAR SITE TO THOSE TRAVELING INTERSATE 65 SINCE THE LATE 1970S BUT IS SHOWING ITS AGE. OFFICIALS WITH NASA, MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER AND THE U.S. SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER HAVE DETERMINED THE ROCKET WILL NEED TO BE DISASSEMBLED AND REMOVED. THE ROCKET WAS MADE IN HUNTSVILLE AND SERVED AS PART OF THE APOLLO LUNAR PROGRAM. IT CARRIED SKYLAB ASTRONAUTS INTO ORBIT AND LAST FLEW IN 1975. IT HAS BEEN ON LOAN FROM NASA SINCE 1979. OFFICIALS PLAN TO LOOK FOR SOMETHING TO REPLACE THE ROCKET THAT REPRESENTS HUNTSVILLE’S SPACE HERITAGE. THE ARDMORE WELCOME CENTER WHERE THE ROCKET STANDS IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR UPGRADES.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 24