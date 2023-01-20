Read full article on original website
Suspect jailed on murder charge in fatal central Alabama shooting
An Alexander City man was arrested and jailed on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier this month in central Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, was charged with murder and taken to the Coosa County Jail in connection with the Jan. 14 slaying of 31-year-old Robin Durrell Braswell, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
81-year-old Trussville man indicted in wife’s strangulation/suffocation death
An 81-year-old man has been indicted in the 2022 slaying of his wife at their Trussville home. John B. Harris is charged with murder in the death of 82-year-old Jo Ann Henry Harris. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Harris in December, and the indictment was made public Tuesday. According...
Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
As Jefferson County drug deaths continue to break records, coroner’s office begins daily overdose tally
Seven people have died from suspected drug overdoses in the past 48 hours in Jefferson County as drug deaths continue to soar countywide. The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office reports that 416 people fatally overdosed in 2022, and suspect 32 others did as well, pending toxicology confirmation. The numbers, with...
75-year-old woman charged in stabbing death of husband in Pleasant Grove
A 75-year-old Jefferson County woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband. Pleasant Grove police and fire medics responded at 3:17 a.m. Monday to the couple’s home in the 400 block of 13th Place North. They arrived to find Rudolphus Wynn suffering from sharp force injures.
Authorities ID 12-year-old boy who died in weekend Jefferson County shooting
A young boy who died in a weekend shooting in eastern Jefferson County has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Anterrius Hill. He was 12 and lived in Center Point. Anterrius was a seventh grader at Erwin Middle School. “Our students and staff...
71-year-old man fatally stabbed in domestic incident inside Pleasant Grove home; wife, 75, jailed
An investigation is underway in the morning death of a 71-year-old man in Pleasant Grove. Rudolphus Wynn was injured at 3:17 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 400 block of 13th Place, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:39...
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
26-year-old woman killed in weekend Birmingham crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Jasmine Shardia Moore. She was 26. The wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. on Second Avenue North and Ninth Street North. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:06 a.m.
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
2 charged in shooting at Birmingham’s Sun Inn motel that injured 9-year-old girl and her father
Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a west Birmingham motel that injured a 9-year-old girl and her father. Police Sunday night announced the arrests of Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22. Both are from Birmingham. Fletcher is charged with two counts of attempted murder...
Does Alabama law protecting monuments apply to rest stop rocket?
Alabama has a law against taking down monuments that were erected on public land more than 40 years ago, but does that apply to the NASA Saturn 1B rocket that has stood for about 44 years at the Alabama welcome center on I-65 near the Tennessee line?. One of the...
Alabama woman awaiting heart transplant dies after 3-year COVID battle: ‘She lived fiercely’
Stella Stephens Glover, a Paul Mitchell cosmetology school instructor, died earlier this month waiting for a heart transplant after battling the effects of COVID-19 for almost three years. Glover, of Sumiton, died Jan. 11. She was 36. The Paul Mitchell School - Birmingham called her “an incredible learning leader, mentor...
A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family
A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family, starting with Colonel James Withers Sloss and his vision to move the railroad to Birmingham with the eventual building of Sloss Furnaces. “Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story,” premiered on Alabama Public Television on Jan. 19. and is now available...
Birmingham pays Aspen Institute to consult on violence
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve a consulting agreement with the Aspen Institute, which will launch a data collection study of neighborhoods in the city to study ways of reducing violence. Douglas Wood, director of the Aspen Institute’s Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, told the council that Birmingham would...
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
Boys Basketball Power 10: No. 2 Hoover, No. 3 Vestavia Hills set for 7A rematch tonight
The top four teams remained the same in this week’s AL.com Power 10 boys basketball poll, but three new teams entered the rankings. McGill-Toolen, Valley and Fairhope all broke into the constantly fluctuating top 10 this week. The Power 10 ranks the top basketball teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification.
Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
Alabama’s Dale, Young, Ekiyor ready to ‘kick off draft process’ at Senior Bowl
More so than any other year in nearly four decades, Alabama will be well-represented at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Eight Crimson Tide players are committed to this year’s Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s the most in the game since 1987, when 10 Alabama players took part in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
