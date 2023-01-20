ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

AL.com

Suspect jailed on murder charge in fatal central Alabama shooting

An Alexander City man was arrested and jailed on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man earlier this month in central Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, was charged with murder and taken to the Coosa County Jail in connection with the Jan. 14 slaying of 31-year-old Robin Durrell Braswell, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

26-year-old woman killed in weekend Birmingham crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Jasmine Shardia Moore. She was 26. The wreck happened at 1:38 a.m. on Second Avenue North and Ninth Street North. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:06 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family

A new documentary traces the story of Birmingham’s Sloss family, starting with Colonel James Withers Sloss and his vision to move the railroad to Birmingham with the eventual building of Sloss Furnaces. “Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story,” premiered on Alabama Public Television on Jan. 19. and is now available...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham pays Aspen Institute to consult on violence

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve a consulting agreement with the Aspen Institute, which will launch a data collection study of neighborhoods in the city to study ways of reducing violence. Douglas Wood, director of the Aspen Institute’s Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, told the council that Birmingham would...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woodfin appoints Mashonda Taylor to replace Birmingham Water Works Board member who resigned

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Tuesday the appointment of Mashonda Taylor, executive director of Woodlawn United, to the Birmingham Water Works Board. Taylor replaces Chris Rice, the former BWWB board chairman, who resigned in September following months of public scrutiny related to the billing issues and criticism on social media from Woodfin and others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Dale, Young, Ekiyor ready to ‘kick off draft process’ at Senior Bowl

More so than any other year in nearly four decades, Alabama will be well-represented at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Eight Crimson Tide players are committed to this year’s Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s the most in the game since 1987, when 10 Alabama players took part in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

