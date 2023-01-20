ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Pennsylvania Auto Show starts this week in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — You can see hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles this week in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts Thursday at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Visitors are encouraged to pop the hood, check out the engine and quiz the experts. You can...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Penn State York honors Maddie Hill

YORK, Pa. — Penn State York honored the life of Maddie Hill Tuesday Night in between the men's and women's basketball games against Penn State Hazleton. Hill died of cancer in 2016 after battling the disease three times. This is the sixth time a game was being held in her honor.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Snow, rain expected Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania

As has been the case this winter, our next storm will bring the Susquehanna Valley more rain than snow. A storm over Texas will track to the Great Lakes on Wednesday. There will be enough cold air at first to bring us some snow starting in the midmorning and continuing into midday.
GETTYSBURG, PA
iheart.com

CBS21: WEATHER WATCH DAY TOMORROW

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Today will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. There will be a brisk WNW breeze which will gust into the 30s at times. Clouds thicken again tonight as another system heads our way... this one will be more wintry!. WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dutch Wonderland increases starting pay rate

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland has announced it's increasing its starting pay rate as it looks to fill 800 positions for its upcoming 60th birthday season. Rates at the amusement park in Lancaster County will rise as much as $2.50 per hour over last year, with pay up to $15 an hour.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Parx Casino Shippensburg to open next week

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — After more than a year of renovation, a new casino in Cumberland County is ready to open. Parx Casino Shippensburg is expected to bring hundreds of people to the area, and the community is hoping it's an economic driver. "Very, very exciting. It's beautiful. I think...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WGAL

Quiet Tuesday, snow to rain Wednesday

We're in for a partly sunny and breezy day, with highs in the low 40s. Winds will diminish this evening. Tonight, clouds will thicken, ahead of low pressure moving into the Midwest. Lows will hover near 30 degrees. IMPACT DAY WEDNESDAY:. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Mifflin...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen

York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman died after being hit by several vehicles in Harrisburg, according to police. Police said the woman entered the eastbound lanes of the 1600 block of State Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Interstate 81 in Cumberland County reopens after crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: I-81 in Cumberland County has reopened after a crash. The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for several hours on Wednesday between Exit 29, PA 174/King Street and the exit for the rest area. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

