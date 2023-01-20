Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
Pennsylvania Auto Show starts this week in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — You can see hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles this week in Harrisburg. The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts Thursday at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Visitors are encouraged to pop the hood, check out the engine and quiz the experts. You can...
WGAL
Penn State York honors Maddie Hill
YORK, Pa. — Penn State York honored the life of Maddie Hill Tuesday Night in between the men's and women's basketball games against Penn State Hazleton. Hill died of cancer in 2016 after battling the disease three times. This is the sixth time a game was being held in her honor.
WGAL
Snow, rain expected Wednesday in south-central Pennsylvania
As has been the case this winter, our next storm will bring the Susquehanna Valley more rain than snow. A storm over Texas will track to the Great Lakes on Wednesday. There will be enough cold air at first to bring us some snow starting in the midmorning and continuing into midday.
iheart.com
CBS21: WEATHER WATCH DAY TOMORROW
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Today will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. There will be a brisk WNW breeze which will gust into the 30s at times. Clouds thicken again tonight as another system heads our way... this one will be more wintry!. WEDNESDAY: WEATHER WATCH...
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
WGAL
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is crawling on a stretch of Interstate 83 in York County. A tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 36, PA 262/Fishing Creek. Traffic was getting around the scene, but there are backups. Stay with WGAL for updates on this story.
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
WGAL
Dutch Wonderland increases starting pay rate
LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland has announced it's increasing its starting pay rate as it looks to fill 800 positions for its upcoming 60th birthday season. Rates at the amusement park in Lancaster County will rise as much as $2.50 per hour over last year, with pay up to $15 an hour.
WGAL
Parx Casino Shippensburg to open next week
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — After more than a year of renovation, a new casino in Cumberland County is ready to open. Parx Casino Shippensburg is expected to bring hundreds of people to the area, and the community is hoping it's an economic driver. "Very, very exciting. It's beautiful. I think...
WGAL
Quiet Tuesday, snow to rain Wednesday
We're in for a partly sunny and breezy day, with highs in the low 40s. Winds will diminish this evening. Tonight, clouds will thicken, ahead of low pressure moving into the Midwest. Lows will hover near 30 degrees. IMPACT DAY WEDNESDAY:. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Mifflin...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
abc27.com
PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder
PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
WGAL
Leaders of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada
Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of York County-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. Kinsley...
local21news.com
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen
York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
WGAL
Woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman died after being hit by several vehicles in Harrisburg, according to police. Police said the woman entered the eastbound lanes of the 1600 block of State Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
WGAL
Interstate 81 in Cumberland County reopens after crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: I-81 in Cumberland County has reopened after a crash. The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down for several hours on Wednesday between Exit 29, PA 174/King Street and the exit for the rest area. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Comments / 0