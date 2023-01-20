Read full article on original website
USMNT vs. Serbia prediction, odds, line, start time: Top soccer expert reveals picks, bets for Jan. 25, 2023
The United States Men's National Team squares off against Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The Americans are coming off a World Cup in which they reached the knockout stage but lost to the Netherlands, 3-1, in the Round of 16. Wednesday's match will be the first for the USMNT in the cycle leading up to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson is serving as interim manager while U.S. Soccer mulls over the future of Gregg Berhalter.
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Masters champion Adam Scott becomes latest PGA Tour star to join TGL run by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy
Adam Scott has become the latest player to commit to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL). Joining the two founders, as well as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, Scott is slated to be the first international player to participate in the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in January 2024.
Bulls hold yet another team meeting after collapse vs. Pacers: 'We keep talking about the same issues'
Five weeks ago, after what the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley described as a "blowup between players" at halftime of the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson reported that "multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified." Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team had held multiple meetings "to try to work our their issues," including "one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns" between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
Heat's Jimmy Butler gives VIP experience to fans who traveled from Argentina to see him play in game he missed
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was a late scratch for Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics after he suffered a lower back injury during warmups. The news of the star not playing was especially disappointing for two young fans who traveled from Argentina to see their idol. "Dear Jimmy:...
Royals' Josh Taylor: Sent to Royals
Taylor (back) was traded from Boston to Kansas City on Monday in exchange for Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Taylor owns a 3.69 ERA and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in 102.1 career innings of relief. The lefty missed all of last season while dealing with back issues, with two separate rehab stints getting paused due to setbacks, but the Royals evidently felt confident enough in his health to acquire him. If he's fully healthy this year, he could be a useful weapon for his new team, though he's unlikely to see many save chances.
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal
Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
Phillies' Louis Head: Signs minors deal with Phillies
Head signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in early January and will join the team's major-league camp. Head recorded a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings as a 31-year-old rookie in 2021, but he stumbled to a 6.28 ERA in 28.2 frames last year, splitting his time between Miami and Baltimore. If he shows hints of his 2021 form this spring, it's possible he earns a low-leverage bullpen role to start the year.
