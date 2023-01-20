The United States Men's National Team squares off against Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The Americans are coming off a World Cup in which they reached the knockout stage but lost to the Netherlands, 3-1, in the Round of 16. Wednesday's match will be the first for the USMNT in the cycle leading up to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson is serving as interim manager while U.S. Soccer mulls over the future of Gregg Berhalter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO