Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Berkshires of of western Massachusetts, the Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Helderbergs, Capital District, northern Taconics and Washington County of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees. Any mixed precipitation will change to plain rain overnight.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO