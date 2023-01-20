ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Berkshires of of western Massachusetts, the Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Helderbergs, Capital District, northern Taconics and Washington County of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees. Any mixed precipitation will change to plain rain overnight.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-25 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer and Eastern Columbia Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease late tonight.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In New York, Ulster, Greene, Dutchess and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any mixed precipitation will change to plain rain overnight.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS

ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-25 21:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, northeastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Warren by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Warren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Warren County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees.
WARREN COUNTY, NY

