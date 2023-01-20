Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees.

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 1 HOUR AGO