Wind Advisory issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer and Eastern Columbia Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease late tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Eastern Windham County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer and Eastern Columbia Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease late tonight.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer and Eastern Columbia Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease late tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Warren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Warren County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In New York, Ulster, Greene, Dutchess and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any mixed precipitation will change to plain rain overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Berkshires of of western Massachusetts, the Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Helderbergs, Capital District, northern Taconics and Washington County of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees. Any mixed precipitation will change to plain rain overnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, northeastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
