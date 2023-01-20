Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer and Eastern Columbia Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease late tonight.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Rensselaer and Eastern Columbia Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease late tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In New York, Ulster, Greene, Dutchess and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any mixed precipitation will change to plain rain overnight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bennington, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages are possible due to gusty winds and snow/ice covered trees.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 21:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, northeastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0