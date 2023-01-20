POCATELLO — A man died in a Tuesday morning collision between a semi and pickup truck on Interstate 15 just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 northbound. The adult male driver of the pickup died in the crash, state police said. His name has not yet been released. As of 11:30 a.m. the freeway's northbound lanes were still partially blocked because of the crash. State police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO