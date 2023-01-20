Read full article on original website
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik
RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
Inmate on house-arrest tased and taken into custody following pursuit through neighborhoods
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Late Sunday evening, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies notified area law enforcement that 24-year-old Cameron Eugene Wiley had cut his ankle monitor off and was unable to be reached. Wiley had been on court-ordered house...
Man involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felonies
POCATELLO — A man who shot another man during an altercation last month faces multiple felony charges. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, has been charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, concealment of evidence and two counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Dec. 2. Pocatello police received...
Trial set for man accused of stealing over $2k from hardware store
IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon man who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from a hardware store will now stand trial. Dennis M. Garrett, 50, is scheduled for a jury trial in front of District Judge Michael Whyte on April 11. Garrett pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of grand larceny.
‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit
SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit. The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week. In November,...
Coroner identifies deceased in semi and pickup truck collision
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a collision between a semi and pickup truck northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 62 in Bannock County on Tuesday.
Man charged with felonies after allegedly passing counterfeit bills
IDAHO FALLS – A Wyoming man was charged with a felony after allegedly trying to pay for items at a gas station with movie prop money. Corbin Jay Ooka, 33, was charged with multiple counts of felony attempt to pass fictitious bills and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Local man fatally shoots moose that charged at him
On Jan. 21, an adult male moose was shot and killed in the yard of a Terreton area resident after it charged him. The large moose had been frequenting residential areas around the Mud Lake and Terreton areas for over a week and had reportedly become increasingly agitated. The man involved in the incident had been attempting to haze the moose out of the yard when the moose charged at...
Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
Two arrested after deputies find illegal drugs during traffic stop
IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested Sunday morning after deputies reportedly found a variety of illegal drugs in their car after a traffic stop. Joseph Angelo Keimer, 28, and Colby Wade Hokanson, 22, were charged with multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
One dead when semi and pickup collide on Interstate 15 near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A man died in a Tuesday morning collision between a semi and pickup truck on Interstate 15 just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 northbound. The adult male driver of the pickup died in the crash, state police said. His name has not yet been released. As of 11:30 a.m. the freeway's northbound lanes were still partially blocked because of the crash. State police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
Trial set for local man charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man who was charged with kidnapping pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and a jury trial has been set. Jeffery Scott Larue, 30, will stand trial in front of District Judge Michael Whyte on April 11. Larue pleaded not guilty to charges of felony...
Authorities: Local sheriff's deputy opens fire on suspect vehicle after it steered directly toward him during high-speed chase
On Friday, at approximately 7:28 p.m., Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39. During...
Local sheriff's deputy opens fire on vehicle during high-speed chase
On Friday, at approximately 7:28 p.m., Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39. During...
Fire Crews Respond to Trailer Home Fire
At 9:29 p.m. on January 24, 2023, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire on the 400 block of College Street, across the street from Ermals Auto Body in Idaho Falls. The reporting party told the (ECO) Emergency Communications Officer that the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. They did not know if anybody was inside.
Authorities: Local sheriff's deputy shoots high-speed chase suspect who aimed vehicle at him
A high-speed chase in Bingham County on Friday evening left the adult male suspect shot by a sheriff’s deputy. The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was shot when he reportedly aimed his car at the deputy, who was outside of his patrol vehicle at the time. The suspect was transported to a local hospital by ambulance after the chase eventually came to an end when a law enforcement officer...
Police, district investigate reported threat at Pocatello middle school
POCATELLO — A threat at Hawthorne Middle School has been deemed “unsubstantiated” following an investigation by Pocatello police, school and district administrators. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher could not elaborate on the threat but told EastIdahoNews.com it did not trigger a school lockdown of any kind because the investigation took place as students were arriving before school.
Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
