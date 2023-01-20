ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

By Scott Yoshonis
 5 days ago
HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night, authorities said.

Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons-related charges stemming from the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to the 7000 block of Grand Caillou Road shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to a disturbance complaint involving a weapon. Authorities said the victims provided information that the alleged shooter’s identity was known to them and provided the name of Lodrigue.

When deputies arrived in the 4800 block of Grand Caillou Road, they observed two vehicles parked in a private driveway, one of which matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Deputies approached and located Lodrigue and Babin, who were taken into custody without incident.

Police said a firearm was located outside but in close proximity to the vehicle occupied by Lodrigue. The discovery led to a search of the vehicle in question, in which additional evidence was located to substantiate that a weapon was recently fired.

The victims confirmed that the vehicle occupied by Lodrigue sped past them and fired a weapon at their vehicle, striking the car. Authorities said deputies observed damage to indicate that the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Deputies questioned Lodrigue who admitted to being in possession and firing a weapon, though he alleged he fired in the air, to scare them, police said. An interview was also conducted with Babin, who admitted to Lodrigue firing a weapon from the moving vehicle.

Lodrigue and Babin were both arrested and charged with 2 counts of Assault by Drive-by Shooting. Babin was arrested on an additional charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Lodrigue was arrested on additional arrest warrants from an unrelated case.

Lodrigue and Babin remain jailed at the Terrebonne Parish jail, where they are being held without bond.

