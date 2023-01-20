Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Entrepreneur Urges Aldermen To Reject Motorized Surfboard Ban
The man who wants to bring a motorized surfboard business to Springfield is asking city aldermen to reject a proposed ban on the devices. An ordinance before the City Council would prohibit use of the devices, also known as “e-foils,” on Lake Springfield. Matt Scherer of Surf Springfield says he actually received a loan through the city for his business, only to then be told that the boards would not be permitted on the lake.
wmay.com
City Touts Fiscal Health In First Hearing On Proposed Springfield City Budget
As Springfield winds down its current fiscal year with a record fund balance, city officials are predicting continued healthy finances in the coming year… despite fears of a recession. The city held the first of several hearings on Mayor Jim Langfelder’s proposed budget Tuesday night. Budget director Bill McCarty...
wmay.com
Springfield To Consider Ban On Motorized Surfboards On Lake
The city of Springfield will consider a ban on the use of motorized surfboards on Lake Springfield. The city says no such devices have received permits for use on the lake, but someone has inquired about doing so in the future. An ordinance up for consideration this month says the...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
wmay.com
State Grant To Fund SMTD Transfer Center
Governor JB Pritzker has announced more than $113 million in state grants for Downstate transit systems, including nearly $7 million for the Sangamon Mass Transit District. That money will go toward construction of an expanded secondary transfer center. SMTD says the planned new facility will replace the on-street transfer point at Junction Circle, near MacArthur and Wabash.
wmay.com
United Way To Auction Off Signed Dolly Parton Items [LINK]
The United Way of Central Illinois will be auctioning two items autographed by beloved entertainer Dolly Parton. The auction was announced over the weekend at a trivia night sponsored by the United Way in support of Parton’s Imagination Library, which encourages reading by providing free books to children monthly from birth to age five. Proceeds from the auction will also support the Imagination Library in Sangamon and Menard Counties.
wmay.com
Documentary On Old State Capitol Renovation To Premiere
A new documentary tells the story of one of the most ambitious restoration projects in Springfield history… the 1960s project to dismantle the Old State Capitol brick by brick, and then rebuild it to its original specifications. An invitation-only screening of that documentary, called “History Reborn,” will be held...
freedom929.com
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/25/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and many more expected. After the ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic guns was approved and signed into law by the Governor, opponents promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up. The Illinois Gun Rights Alliance, representing gun stores around the state, and the Gun Owners of America both filed lawsuits yesterday. Plus some 1,700 regional plaintiffs are part of a White County case that will have a hearing this morning in Carmi, involving current State Representatives Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg. More lawsuits and challenges are expected.
wsiu.org
Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko has died
The director of the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, has died. She died over the weekend following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to her husband Larry Legutko's social media post. It was a battle "she valiantly fought with good humor, a dogged determination and an optimism that was felt by me, my son, friends and colleagues and her care team. She touched oh so many lives," he wrote.
wmay.com
Worst Of Winter Storm Bypasses Springfield
Springfield seems to have gotten off easy from the first major winter storm of 2023. Snowfall totals in the immediate Springfield area averaged around two to three inches, lower than the predictions earlier in the week. The snow was heavier south and east of Springfield, and caused headaches for drivers all over.
Man hit by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
wmay.com
Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield
Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
wmay.com
Date Night Coming to UIS
It’s Date Night with fingerstyle guitar at UIS January 28th at 6:30p!. Enjoy a beverage from our concession stand while experiencing skilled local artists sharing their work in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre. These short events will leave you with time for dinner afterwards to make for a great date night!
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
foxillinois.com
Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
freedom929.com
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant continues during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. With 73 county fair queens from throughout the state taking part, contestants will be competing today in various aspects of the pageant after yesterday’s interview process. The new Miss Illinois County Fair Queen to be crowned late Sunday. Best wishes to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr, Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich, and all regional county fair queens.
wmay.com
National Weather Service Increases Snow Forecast For Winter Storm
The National Weather Service is increasing its estimate for snowfall from the winter storm taking aim on Central Illinois. The Springfield area is now under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday evening, with snow totals now expected to range from two to six inches. Areas to the south and east of Springfield… including Taylorville and Decatur… are under a Winter Storm Warning, with snow totals of four to eight inches expected.
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
