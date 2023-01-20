Today on River City Live we Welcome The Hungry Owl Food Truck. They share, “We were the first Thai Street food truck that introduced the food in Thailand that were not as famous or being focused on like if you think of Thai food , automatically think pad Thai , curry etc. but we had introduced KAOSOI CURRY NOODLES , Spicy basil stir fry ( PAD KAPRAO) . We make our sauces ourselves (and in the process of selling sauces soon) . The menus are basically for everyone . We do offer vegetarian ‚pescatarian , dairy free , GF & kid’s options as well . "

