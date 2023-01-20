ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

DPAA announces ID of Korean War veteran from Terre Haute

By Sky Christian
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyfAc_0kLmnGDx00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) released that a United States Army Sergeant from Terre Haute that was killed during the Korean War was identified in August of 2022 and will be returned and buried in Greenwood, Indiana.

Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus was 24 years old at the time of his death during a battle near the Chosin River in North Korea. Garrigus was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, and the 7th Infantry Division. Reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, Garrigus’ remains were not able to be recovered after the battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZ0yP_0kLmnGDx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxaKb_0kLmnGDx00

In July of 2018, North Korea returned 55 boxes, reported to have the remains of American service members who perished during the Korean War. The remains were delivered to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii in August of 2018 and were then documented and admitted into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

Garrigus’ name is now recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Court of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu along with others who are still missing from the Korean War. There was no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show that he has been found, identified, and accounted for. Garrigus’ profile on the DPAA website can be viewed here .

USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor

Garrigus will be buried in Greenwood, Indiana. The date of the service is yet to be determined.

For those interested in learning more about the DPAA’s most current and updated data on the Korean War, visit their Korean War Fact Sheet on the DPAA website . For those interested in more information regarding the Defense Department’s commitment to finding and accounting for all missing service members, visit the DPAA website, or check them out on social media.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTWO/WAWV

City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — As of last week, non-fatal shooting incidents in Indianapolis had increased by fifty percent over January of a year ago. Homicide numbers are up, too, but not necessarily murders as self-defense and accidental discharge shootings have taken several lives, especially among young people. During an update on the Indianapolis Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Watermelon Queen hails from Bruceville

The new Watermelon Queen is from Knox County. The Illiana Watermelon Associate held it’s annual pageant and convention at the French Lick Resort this past weekend. The queen is Rivet grad Abby Neihaus from Bruceville. She’s currently a student at Murray State University earning a degree in Construction Management....
BRUCEVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Heavily armed meth dealing white supremacist sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Department of Justice, a member of the white supremacist group, the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.  Court records […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

City of Clinton offices without phone service

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to the town of Clinton, Indiana should be aware of a phone outage affecting the town’s offices, including some emergency services. Mayor Jack Gilfoy said that the city’s phone lines are down and will likely continue to be down until Monday, January 30. 9-1-1 is said to still […]
CLINTON, IN
korncountry.com

DNR names District 8 Conservation Officer of Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Jackson County. Brewington has been a conservation officer since 2003. The district award puts Brewington in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man dead in Texas crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a crash in Texas’ Bell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14. According […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow

INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
MITCHELL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville man killed in crash

A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

People in need of shelter invited to feel the Taco Luv

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A restaurant in downtown Terre Haute opened its doors to those in need of shelter after the city was hit with ice and snow early Wednesday morning. Taco Luv, located at 1330 Wabash Ave, reserved its indoor dining space for people who are experiencing homelessness. Owner Charles Harris said he […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy