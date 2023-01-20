Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Related
goduke.com
Filipowski Wins ACC, PNC Weekly Awards
DURHAM -- After another double-double last week, Duke's Kyle Filipowski has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week in men's basketball for the sixth time this season and for the second week in a row. The freshman was also named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week for the first time in his career.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Ranked in Two National Preseason Polls
DURHAM – Duke softball was ranked in the top-25 of two national preseason polls the organizations announced Tuesday. The Blue Devils came in at No. 15 in the Softball America preseason poll, while ESPN.com/USA Softball ranked Duke 19th nationally. Only three ACC opponents finished ahead of Duke in the polls, with Florida State at No. 17/4, Clemson at No. 12/10 and Virginia Tech at No. 9/11, respectively.
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Hot Shooting Hokies, 78-75
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski logged his fourth consecutive double-double, but Duke fell to Virginia Tech on Monday night, 78-75. Filipowski scored a career-high 29 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4). Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead also finished in double-digits with 10 points apiece. Whitehead scored all 10 of his points in the first half, before exiting the game late in the first half with a lower-leg injury.
goduke.com
Duke Signee Jadyn Donovan Named McDonald’s All-American
DURHAM — Duke women's basketball signee Jadyn Donovan was selected as one of 24 high school seniors selected to the McDonald's All-America team on Tuesday afternoon. A native of Washington, D.C., Donovan has led Sidwell Friends High School to another impressive season as the Quakers currently check in at No. 2 in the MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Rankings and have compiled a 14-2 overall record and 4-0 mark in conference play.
goduke.com
Duke Ranked Eighth in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll
DURHAM – With less than two weeks until the start of the 2023 Duke men's lacrosse season, preseason polls and prognostications continue to roll out. The Blue Devils open the campaign ranked eighth in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll. Virginia tops the rankings earning 14 of the first-place votes....
goduke.com
Duke Soccer School Dates Set for Summer of 2023
DURHAM – The Duke Soccer School for Girls dates for the summer of 2023 have been set with Blue Devil head coach Robbie Church and staff hosting four camps in June and July. The staff will feature a Summer ID Clinic and Summer Goalkeeper Clinic on Sunday, June 4, which will take place from 9-4 p.m.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Defeat Syracuse, 62-50
DURHAM – Behind a balanced offensive attack and solid defense down the stretch, No. 13 Duke women's basketball registered a 62-50 victory over Syracuse Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Shayeann Day-Wilson led the Duke (17-2, 7-1 ACC) scoring effort for the second consecutive game with 16 points while...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Making a Difference Through Team Impact
DURHAM -- Team IMPACT is a non-profit organization that matches children diagnosed with serious chronic or terminal illnesses and disabilities with college varsity sports teams across the country. Since 2011, the organization has been implemented on 726 campuses and has matched 2,588 children with 64,700 student-athletes. Once the children are matched with a team, they remain in the program for two years. Team IMPACT serves as an opportunity for student-athletes to inspire growth and independence among the children facing serious illnesses. Simultaneously, the program instills a sense of purpose and self-awareness within student-athlete participants beyond their sport.
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Virginia Tech For Big Monday Matchup
Duke is back on the road for ESPN's Big Monday to battle Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum. The Blue Devils, playing their first of three Saturday-Monday sets in ACC play, are coming off a 68-66 win over No. 17 Miami Saturday at Cameron Indoor, where Duke is 10-0 this season.
goduke.com
Elko Announces Santucci as Defensive Coordinator
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko announced Tuesday that Tyler Santucci will join the Blue Devil gridiron program as the defensive coordinator. Santucci also will coach Duke's linebackers. "I am excited to welcome Tyler, his wife Arielle, and their daughter Liana into our Duke football family," Elko...
goduke.com
Blue Devil 360: January 2023
Director of athletics Nina King makes her quarterly appearance on Blue Devil 360 with a wide-ranging discussion on NCAA modernization and Duke Athletics. The nationally-ranked women's basketball team is featured with a conversation between team play-by-play voice Chris Edwards and guard Jordyn Oliver. This year's Duke Hall of Fame series continues with visits from former basketball stars Alana Beard and Carlos Boozer. And we salute the memory of legendary track coach Al Buehler, who passed away recently, with an interview pulled from the archives during his Duke Hall of Fame induction weekend back in 2001.
goduke.com
Johnson Collects All-America Honors from VolleyballMag
DURHAM – Duke volleyball senior outside hitter Gracie Johnson earned All-America honorable mention accolades by Volleyball Mag. Johnson adds the honor after being named first team All-ACC and AVCA All-East Coast Region. Johnson was Duke's engine the entire fall season, but that's no surprise with her impressive numbers on...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Shut Out NC Central, 7-0
DURHAM – No. 20 Duke men's tennis closed out the weekend on a high note after defeating NC Central, 7-0, on Sunday night inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils finished the weekend 2-1 after victories over Memphis on Friday night and the Eagles on Sunday. Duke dropped a 4-3 decision to No. 16 Harvard in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader.
Comments / 0