Casper, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Graphic Artist Reveals New Art and Creative Process

This is the first article in what will become a series of write-ups highlighting local talent in Natrona County. I invited Glasgow to coffee at Scarlows, but incidentally opted for tea as it was after noon. I always notice when someone orders something caffeinated past two. Glasgow goes for espresso,...
Wake Up Wyoming

Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
oilcity.news

Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger

Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
Wake Up Wyoming

Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
oilcity.news

Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
K2 Radio

Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper

The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming. Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue...
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper: Can We Be More Patient When Parallel Parking Downtown

Driving and traffic in Casper is leaps and bounds better than it is in the bigger cities (like Denver, for instance), but we still manage to have a few local issues. Number one on my list, is drivers not being patient enough to wait for other drivers to parallel park. While this isn't a major problem (because we don't have too many areas where you actually need to parallel park), the few places where you do, it becomes a serious issue.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

