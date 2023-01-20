Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
Casper Graphic Artist Reveals New Art and Creative Process
This is the first article in what will become a series of write-ups highlighting local talent in Natrona County. I invited Glasgow to coffee at Scarlows, but incidentally opted for tea as it was after noon. I always notice when someone orders something caffeinated past two. Glasgow goes for espresso,...
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business
There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
Tremendous Castle On Casper Mountain With Epic Tower For Sale
Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair. Is your head in the clouds? Always stargazing? This might be the property for you. Listed by Real Estate Leaders, this house on Casper Mountian might be the most interesting property for sale. It is a work in progress as it is incomplete. That...
‘Glazed & Confuzed’ Will Be Opening This Friday in Casper
It has been just over a month since Craves permanently closed its doors, but now a new restaurant will be taking its place. Glazed & Confuzed, which specializes in donuts, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more, will be opening up for the very first time on Friday, January 20th, 2023. The...
Where Are Casper’s Favorite Spots When We Need A Popcorn Fix?
Popcorn has been around for thousands of years and honestly, I don't think we celebrate it enough. Popcorn is so popular that there are 14 billion quarts of popcorn consumed in the United States every year. National Popcorn Day is January 19th, there are multiple 'Popcorn Festivals' around the country...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger
Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
Harriet Hageman Hosting Town Hall Meeting at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper this Saturday
Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress' first district work period since the beginning of the year. "During my campaign I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meetings are to provide regular updates, listen to our constiuents' ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites. I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington," said Hageman in a recent news release.
Wyoming’s Great Fishing Is A Direct Result Of WGFD’s Work
Wyoming's fishing is top notch and without the hard work of stocking fish, researching and keeping up on the fisheries, Wyoming would just be another place to fish. Due to all the hard work, Wyoming is THE place to fish. Anglers come from near and far to get the experience that's offered at the fisheries in Wyoming.
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
oilcity.news
Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Roof Removal Bid
The Natrona County School Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract with a Denver firm to remove the roof of the Midwest School. The board publicly advertised the project and received bids from two companies, according to the meeting agenda. Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services Inc., of Denver submitted...
Avoid Area: Crash at Casper Mountain Road & Wyoming Boulevard
Motorists should avoid the intersection of Casper Mountain Road and Wyoming Boulevard where emergency crews are responding to a collision Monday morning. At this time, it is unknown whether the crash caused injuries. Be safe and be patient with the first responders.
Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper
The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming. Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue...
Casper: Can We Be More Patient When Parallel Parking Downtown
Driving and traffic in Casper is leaps and bounds better than it is in the bigger cities (like Denver, for instance), but we still manage to have a few local issues. Number one on my list, is drivers not being patient enough to wait for other drivers to parallel park. While this isn't a major problem (because we don't have too many areas where you actually need to parallel park), the few places where you do, it becomes a serious issue.
Patchy Fog, Blowing Snow; Wind Chill Values as Low as Zero for Natrona County
The National Weather Service warns of a patchy fog in Natrona County this morning. The day's forecasted high is 28 degrees with wind chills as low as zero. There is a black ice advisory as of 6:30 a.m. between Glenrock and Casper, and between Waltman and Casper. The Office Bar...
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0