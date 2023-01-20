ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

Colorado man arrested for stolen handgun after road rage incident in Nebraska

By Laigha Anderson
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man from Denver was arrested on a slew of felony charges after a road rage incident on I-80 in Buffalo County.

Jose Rolison, 40, of Denver, was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun after officers pulled him over due to suspicion of road rage.

Another driver on the road had called police after Rolison, who was driving a ford fusion, allegedly pointed a handgun at them. Police were able to located the Ford Fusion and performed the traffic stop at the Lexington interchange.

Death penalty sought for man charged in Laurel, NE, killings

Rolison was charged with possessing a stolen firearm, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. He was booked into the Dawson County Jail.

