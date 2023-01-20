ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

McSwain Union Elementary School District campuses to reopen Monday after flood damage

All campuses in McSwain Union Elementary School District are set to reopen on Monday, January 23, after recovery from flood damage.

Officials say the water did not get into the classrooms but did surround the east and west campuses.

Now that the sun is shining and the water has receded, school officials are making sure students not only have physical access to their school, but that they're emotionally ready to come back.

RELATED: Teachers prepare for classes to resume at McSwain Union Elementary School District campuses

For nearly the last two weeks, many towns surrounding the district in Merced County dealt with severe flooding from an atmospheric river in the Central Valley.

In addition to building accelerated instruction plans to make up for missed school days, teachers also spent time getting trained in meeting the emotional needs of students who were either directly or indirectly impacted by flooding.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

