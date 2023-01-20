ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ward County on January 19. The initial investigation revealed that 67-year-old Jose Arreguy, driving a 2003 Ford F-150, was traveling eastbound on the IH-20 North Service Road when he drove off into the south barrow ditch. Arreguy then tried to overcorrect, which caused his vehicle to roll over.
WARD COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

PBTISD raises final beams for new elementary school

PECOS, Texas — On Thursday, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD raised the final beams for its new 2nd through 5th grade campus, Zavala Elementary School. Joined by students, teachers, staff and community members, PBTISD commemorated the event by leaving their mark on two beams. Students placed their thumbprints and other attendees signed their names.
PECOS, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy