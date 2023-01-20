Read full article on original website
Related
One dead after crash in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ward County on January 19. The initial investigation revealed that 67-year-old Jose Arreguy, driving a 2003 Ford F-150, was traveling eastbound on the IH-20 North Service Road when he drove off into the south barrow ditch. Arreguy then tried to overcorrect, which caused his vehicle to roll over.
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Ward County on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Ward County at 9:30am on January 19, 2023. The crash occurred on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote. The investigation revealed that a man from Pecos, Texas, identified as Jose Ricardo Arreguy,...
RCSO: Crews on scene of 3 crude oil pit fires outside of Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Crews are on scene of three crude oil pit fires about 18 miles north of Pecos. Reeves County Sheriff Art Granado said an acid tank was also on fire, but it has been put out. According to a Reeves County spokesperson, approximately 86,000 gallons of...
PBTISD raises final beams for new elementary school
PECOS, Texas — On Thursday, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD raised the final beams for its new 2nd through 5th grade campus, Zavala Elementary School. Joined by students, teachers, staff and community members, PBTISD commemorated the event by leaving their mark on two beams. Students placed their thumbprints and other attendees signed their names.
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0