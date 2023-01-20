WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ward County on January 19. The initial investigation revealed that 67-year-old Jose Arreguy, driving a 2003 Ford F-150, was traveling eastbound on the IH-20 North Service Road when he drove off into the south barrow ditch. Arreguy then tried to overcorrect, which caused his vehicle to roll over.

WARD COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO