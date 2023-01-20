As usual, nobody could catch Park City senior Sara Wall during Friday’s meet against Murray. Wall won the 50-yard freestyle by nearly half a second and was back in the pool just two events later for the 100 fly. The senior was well ahead of the pack in that one, too, beating teammate Gretchen Lane by more than a second. Both of her relay teams won by wide margins as well.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO