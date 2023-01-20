Read full article on original website
Fire engulfs Watervliet garage
Firefighters spent part of Tuesday afternoon fighting a garage fire in Watervliet. Several neighbors say the fire at 1544 4th Avenue happened around 2:45 p.m., and they could see thick, black smoke in the air. NewsChannel 13 has a call out to the fire department for more information. Hear from...
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
Ambulance With Patient Crashes, Catches Fire In Capital Region
An ambulance driver and a paramedic were hospitalized following a fiery crash in the Capital Region Monday morning, Jan. 23. State Police in Saratoga County were called at around 7:45 a.m. with reports that an ambulance had collided with a box truck on State Route 9 in Malta, Trooper Stephanie O’Ne…
Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany
Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
Fire breaks out in unoccupied Colonie hotel, third area fire in last two days
Firefighters from the Fuller Road fire department responded to a fire that broke out on the sixth floor of an unoccupied former hotel around 3 a.m. Saturday. Fuller Road Fire Department deputy fire coordinator Mike Romano says this is the third fire in Colonie within the last two days.
Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation
Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
Good News: Town supervisor honors highway crews, new brewing company
Bethlehem’s town supervisor is highlighting the hard work of his highway crews during this storm. One plow run throughout the town is about 360 miles, he said. Crews also have to clear the town’s 43 miles of sidewalk. It’s a snapshot of what our highway crews go through across the Capital Region.
Wayfair to close Pittsfield call center
Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has decided to close it, as the company cuts costs. The facility on South Church Street will close when the company’s lease expires in July, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The call center...
Community rallies around Rensselaer County veteran who lost home in fire
The community has been stepping up to help an Army veteran who lost her home in a fire, last week. Shannon Roy’s house is on Route 22 in Eagle Bridge, near North Hoosick. Because of the fire, her house was deemed a total loss. She was able to escape...
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
New tea business opens at Empire State Plaza
A new women-owned business is now open on the concourse at the Empire State Plaza. Green Sugar Leaf Farms cut the ribbon on its store in Albany. The organic herbal store features more than 40 different organic teas. You can also get food, including açaí bowls, avocado toast and the...
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in Rensselaer
A Rensselaer woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in Rensselaer on Monday. Jennifer Yowell, 35, faces several charges.
Watervliet drunk driver crashes into utility pole, flees on foot
An unnamed 25-year-old from Watervliet was charged with driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing from the scene of the crash.
Mayfield teens riding snowmobiles to school
Some kids in Mayfield didn’t take a bus to school on Wednesday. They rode in on snowmobiles, instead. Mike Angus – who took a photo of all the snowmobiles lined up – said his son pushed for the idea back in 2007. Students need a permission slip,...
Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey now missing for two months
Wednesday marked two months since Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey was last seen. There are no updates at this time, said police, when NewsChannel 13 asked on Wednesday. The teenager got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend the night she disappeared, said Samantha’s family. Police have been focusing most of...
Woman found dead outside home, police investigating
An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.
Drunk driver flown to hospital after rollover crash
Saugerties Police responded to a single-car rollover crash into a tree, which resulted in the driver, who was found to be drunk, being flown to Vassar Brothers Memorial Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants
A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
