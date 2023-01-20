ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

WNYT

Fire engulfs Watervliet garage

Firefighters spent part of Tuesday afternoon fighting a garage fire in Watervliet. Several neighbors say the fire at 1544 4th Avenue happened around 2:45 p.m., and they could see thick, black smoke in the air. NewsChannel 13 has a call out to the fire department for more information. Hear from...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Red Cross assists five after Watervliet fire

The Red Cross is helping five people after a fire on 4th Avenue in Watervliet. The fire started in a garage, and spread to three houses, say investigators. One person was burned, but refused treatment at the scene. The fire chief says the person went to the hospital on their...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire

Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation

Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Good News: Town supervisor honors highway crews, new brewing company

Bethlehem’s town supervisor is highlighting the hard work of his highway crews during this storm. One plow run throughout the town is about 360 miles, he said. Crews also have to clear the town’s 43 miles of sidewalk. It’s a snapshot of what our highway crews go through across the Capital Region.
BETHLEHEM, NY
WNYT

Wayfair to close Pittsfield call center

Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has decided to close it, as the company cuts costs. The facility on South Church Street will close when the company’s lease expires in July, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The call center...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hot 99.1

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New tea business opens at Empire State Plaza

A new women-owned business is now open on the concourse at the Empire State Plaza. Green Sugar Leaf Farms cut the ribbon on its store in Albany. The organic herbal store features more than 40 different organic teas. You can also get food, including açaí bowls, avocado toast and the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mayfield teens riding snowmobiles to school

Some kids in Mayfield didn’t take a bus to school on Wednesday. They rode in on snowmobiles, instead. Mike Angus – who took a photo of all the snowmobiles lined up – said his son pushed for the idea back in 2007. Students need a permission slip,...
MAYFIELD, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey now missing for two months

Wednesday marked two months since Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey was last seen. There are no updates at this time, said police, when NewsChannel 13 asked on Wednesday. The teenager got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend the night she disappeared, said Samantha’s family. Police have been focusing most of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants

A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT

