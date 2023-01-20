Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Notre Dame girls dominate court to end Kennett winning streak
KENNETT — Notre Dame (12-1) rolled into Kennett (13-6) Monday night and left nothing up to chance as they ended the Indians’ 10-game winning streak with a resounding 41-14 victory. Wasting absolutely no time, Notre Dame’s press kicked in immediately as they held Kennett scoreless for five minutes...
semoball.com
Saxton and Stone lead short-handed Portageville in win at Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A short-handed Portageville squad defeated Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 23. Amiyah Saxton and Laney Stone scored 17 and 13, respectively, and led the Lady Bulldogs (13-4) to a 64-37 win over the Lady Wildcats (5-10). “We had a lot to overcome in this game with several...
semoball.com
Doniphan survives road slugfest at Dexter
DEXTER – With 23 seconds remaining in a heated, physical varsity girl’s basketball game between host Dexter and MSHSAA Class 4 District 1 rival Doniphan on Monday, Donnette sophomore guard stepped to the free throw line with her team up a single basket, and she was smiling. Of...
semoball.com
Jackson boys, Sikeston girls finish second in SEMO Conference Tournament
There’s playing hurt, and then there is wrestling hurt. Jackson senior Gavin Hicks left the consolation semifinal match of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Tiger Field House defeated and injured. As he was treated for injuries both upper and lower, the pain in his face was...
semoball.com
Sikeston stuns Perryville in road upset
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Sikeston pulled off a 58-51 upset at Perryville on Monday, Jan. 23. Freshman Alex Segers led the Lady Bulldogs (4-13) with a game-high 26 points. She also had five rebounds, seven steals, an assist and a block. “We finally put together four quarters and beat a...
semoball.com
Raiders start fast, hold on for win a State Fair
SEDALIA, Mo. — It's always sweet to get a win after a loss. However, Saturday's 76-71 win over State Fair Saturday was even sweeter than usual for the Three Rivers College men's basketball team. Three days after losing sophomore guard Makur Jongkuch to a broken leg in a loss...
semoball.com
East Prairie wins at Doniphan
DONIPHAN, Mo. — East Prairie earned an impressive 66-47 victory to spoil Donphan’s homecoming on Friday, Jan. 20. The Eagles (12-5) were led by a game-high 29 points from Noah Johnson, while Max Owen was the Dons’ (12-5) leader with 14. “We did a really good job...
semoball.com
Malden survives homecoming scare against Portageville
MALDEN, Mo. — Trey Miller made a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining as Malden gave fans their money worth with a 50-44 homecoming win over Portageville on Friday, Jan. 20. It appeared the Bulldogs (9-9) had their opponent on the ropes, but the Green Wave (13-5)...
semoball.com
Sikeston steamrolls Portageville, 72-30
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs basketball team has shown the capability to demoralize its opponents at times this season. That was never more apparent than on Monday night in Portageville as Sikeston took the Bulldogs out of everything they wanted to do offensively en route to a 72-30 victory.
Kait 8
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
KFVS12
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The New Madrid County...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
Kait 8
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
KFVS12
Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Deadly shooting under...
koamnewsnow.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone
NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
mymoinfo.com
Escaped Inmate Captured In Poplar Bluff
(Farmington) Michael Wilkins, one of the inmates that escaped from the St. Francois County Jail last week, was captured Friday in Poplar Bluff. Mark Toti has more on how he was taken into custody. Wilkins was serving time for 2nd degree burglary and a probation violation. Meanwhile, the search continues...
KFVS12
Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. A look at...
KFVS12
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
Kait 8
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A 24-year-old Kennett teacher has been arrested after police said she had an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a student. On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony of sexual contact with a student. According to...
