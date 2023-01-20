ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Here Are Five Great Places to Grab Nachos Around Faribault

It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Rochester Man Accused of Bringing Fentanyl Into Walmart Charged

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man, who police say had hundreds of fentanyl pills on him during an arrest at Walmart, was formally charged in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. A Rochester Police Spokesman says officers were dispatched to Walmart in northwest Rochester Monday night on the report...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Kenyon-Wanamingo Girls Pressure Defense Works

The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights were down by 10 points early tonight to Bethlehem Academy. They won 51-42 at the Castle in Kenyon. The Cardinals Anna Cohen, sophmore, started the game on fire from the field along with Kate Trump, senior, getting some nice layups to give BA a 12-2 lead. The...
KENYON, MN
Power 96

Guilty Plea From Red Wing Woman Accused of Killing 2 Newborns

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing area woman has entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the deaths of two newborn children found dead in the Mississippi River. . 50-year-old Jennifer Matter admitted to the charge today in Goodhue County Court. The Goodhue...
RED WING, MN
Power 96

Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Power 96

2nd Murder Charge Filed Against MN Man in Death of Pregnant Woman

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Dakota County prosecutors have filed a second murder charge against the St. Louis Park man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend outside of the Amazon warehouse in Lakeville. 32-year-old Donte McCray was formally charged on January 10 with second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy