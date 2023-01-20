Read full article on original website
New Smith County Precinct 1 Constable appointed after former constable’s felony theft conviction
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioner’s Court accepted the resignation of Former Smith County Constable Precinct 1 Curtis Traylor-Harris on Tuesday, and appointed his successor. Interim Precinct 1 Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. was appointed to the position. “I can’t think of a better qualified and well proven law enforcement officer to bring instant […]
KLTV
2 injured in house fire on Alpine Road in Longview
Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy. KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
Lawsuit alleges Henderson ISD ignored bullying of middle school student, retaliated against mother
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A lawsuit was filed against Henderson ISD on Tuesday that alleges the district ignored the bullying of a middle school student and retaliated against her mother after she made complaints. According to the lawsuit, the student, who is identified in the lawsuit as a “person with a disability,” was a student […]
Longview police, fire respond to fire on Alpine Road
UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Northbound traffic in the 1700 block of Alpine Road is being diverted due to a structure fire in Longview, according to police. Officials are asking travelers to use an alternate route at this time.
ktbb.com
Tyler ISD trustees approve calendars for next school year
TYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees Monday voted to approve the District and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year. The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and the last day of school will be Friday, May 24, 2024. Officials say that fulfills a prominent request among families and District staff to wrap up the school year before Memorial Day. The first day of school for students in the Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs will also be Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and their last day will be Friday, July 12, 2024. The newly adopted district calendar continues to feature the nine-week grading periods. Click this link for more information.
ktbb.com
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of January 23. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207, from FM 1252 to SH 135. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew completing base failures on FM 2493 inside Loop 323, from Sunnybrook to Broadway in the northbound lane. This crew will then move to FM 850 to do profiling, just off SH 31 towards Overton. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic at all of the above locations. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
ktbb.com
Numerous East Texas counties dealing with animal dumping
EAST TEXAS — Local counties are seeing a big problem with animal dumping in rural areas. People who live in remote areas frequently see unwanted pets abandoned on county roads, which often turn to dirt or gravel, providing an easy spot to dump a dog or a cat without being seen. Upshur County Chief Deputy David Hazel says, “It would be a misconception to believe that most of these animals are taken in and given a good home.” Hazel added that Upshur County handled 1,900 animal-related calls last year, many for stray or abandoned animals. He says dumping animals is a crime and the sheriff’s office will follow-up leads on anyone who dumps a dog or a cat. He says many deputies have adopted animals because the shelters are overwhelmed.
ktbb.com
Tyler, Longview to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count
TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.
Crews begin work on High Street bridge project, scheduled to last 2 years
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – This week, crews will begin work on the projected two-year-long construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. TxDOT and contractor crews will be starting work on Monday, and construction will require a traffic change in the area. “Traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of […]
ktbb.com
LEDCO launches public survey for strategic plan process
LONGVIEW — The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) is seeking public input in an effort known as Advance Longview. According to a news release, Advance Longview is a planning initiative underway to identify strategies that will lead to continued economic development success in the community. Officials say the effort will explore a variety of issues related to job creation and retention in Longview. Residents have the opportunity to participate in the study through an online survey. According to a news release, the survey takes only a few minutes to complete, and a broad range of participants is needed. Advance Longview also includes interviews and surveys of employers. Click here for more detailed information.
ktbb.com
Officials: “No imminent danger” at Grand Saline ISD after alleged threat
GRAND SALINE – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said he would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said. According to our news partner KETK, Superintendent Micah Lewis said the situation, in which the student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring a gun to school to protect himself,” is under investigation. According to Lewis, this serves as a reminder to parents to caution their children about what they say on social media. Anyone with questions is asked to call their campus principal or Lewis.
Former Texas shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to […]
45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas
This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.
ktbb.com
Gov. Abbott to attend groundbreaking of UT Tyler Medical Education Building
TYLER — UT Tyler has announced that Gov. Abbott will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for their new $308 million Medical Education Building on Monday, Jan. 23. According to our news partner KETK, the ceremony, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at 1100 South Beckham Avenue. The ceremony will start with opening remarks and then they’ll break ground and take photos. The event concludes with a reception. UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken and UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun will be in attendance along with Gov. Abbott.
Fire that injured 1, destroyed Longview home caused $40,000 in damage
LONGVIEW, Texas — A fire that destroyed a home on Alpine Road in Longview and left one person injured Tuesday morning caused $40,000 in damage. According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out near the Valley View Baptist Church in the 1700 block of Alpine Road. Firefighters...
ktbb.com
Emergency officials respond to fire at the Sonic on South Broadway
TYLER — No injuries reported following a fire Monday morning at the Sonic on South Broadway in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, fire crews arrived around 5:30 and said the fire is believed to have started in the grease vent. Traffic delays were reported for a time as crews worked the scene. There was no immediate word on how the fire might affect operations at the restaurant.
89-year-old man dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle wreck near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An 89-year-old man was killed and three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on US Highway 80 five miles east of Mineola in Smith County. Howard W. Petrea, 89, of Mineola, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of US...
Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away. "There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being...
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
Tyler man wanted for injury to child arrested after 8-month long search
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested over the weekend after an 8-month long search related to a child injury case where he is alleged to have hit his infant son. Lasabien Ford, 26, was arrested on Saturday after Tyler Police said they were called to the Pinnacle at North Chase apartments in […]
