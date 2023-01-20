All people are not equal and need to learn their own strengths. some people are gifted in math, if this is you, please dont be afraid to excell and leave the others behind. some people are natually great in music. If this is you, go for it. Think where wed be if Bethovans father told him not to play the piano because it made his cousins feel bad.Instead, find you gift, excell and strive to leave others in your wake. I hate the expression, "No one left behind". If no one is to be left behind, that communism. If no one is to be left behind, give everyone the same amount of money.
how about picking up some of the trash out on the roads while you are changing some signs...Maryland is a trashy State.
Why does the governor’s name need to be on “welcome to maryland “ signs. Just an added expense for taxpayers
Comments / 16