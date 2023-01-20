ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Elizabeth Manley
5d ago

All people are not equal and need to learn their own strengths. some people are gifted in math, if this is you, please dont be afraid to excell and leave the others behind. some people are natually great in music. If this is you, go for it. Think where wed be if Bethovans father told him not to play the piano because it made his cousins feel bad.Instead, find you gift, excell and strive to leave others in your wake. I hate the expression, "No one left behind". If no one is to be left behind, that communism. If no one is to be left behind, give everyone the same amount of money.

Lori Ryan
4d ago

how about picking up some of the trash out on the roads while you are changing some signs...Maryland is a trashy State.

lenjak
4d ago

Why does the governor’s name need to be on “welcome to maryland “ signs. Just an added expense for taxpayers

The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration

Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
New York Post

Biden heads for Rehoboth Beach for the weekend — not Wilmington home where secret docs found

WASHINGTON – President Biden is trying to distance himself from the scandal brewing over classified documents found at his Wilmington, Del. home — so he’s going to his Rehoboth Beach house instead. The 80-year-old president will spend yet another weekend in his home state, but this time he’s opting for the wealthy beach community located about 90 miles away from his main house in Delaware’s largest city. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to Wilmington, spending all or part of 164 days at his residence there, according to a tally by The Post. By contrast, Biden has largely...
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
The Baltimore Sun

New governor to replace Maryland Stadium Authority chair Thomas Kelso

Thomas Kelso, the Maryland Stadium Authority chairman under former Gov. Larry Hogan who has worked closely with the Orioles and Ravens on their stadium leases, won’t be reappointed under new Democratic Gov. Wes Moore. Kelso is on a list of Hogan appointees who Moore has opted to replace, according to a letter obtained by The Baltimore Sun that Moore sent this week to state Senate President ...
Forbes Advisor

Maryland Car Accident Laws (2023) Guide

When Does a Maryland Car Accident Have to Be Reported to the Police?. In 2021, a total of 563 people died in Maryland car accidents over the course of the year, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Thousands more were injured. After a collision, Maryland law determines your options...
Wbaltv.com

President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Baltimore about replacing B&P Tunnel

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Baltimore next week, the White House announced Monday. The president is scheduled to travel to Baltimore on Jan. 30 to discuss how Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel to address the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.
CBS Baltimore

Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices

BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
The Hill

Delaware Democrat introducing DC statehood bill in Senate

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced he’s reintroducing a bill to grant statehood to the nation’s capital.  “The rumors are true! I’m introducing the #DCStatehood bill in the Senate this week,” Carper wrote on Twitter.  Carper has led previous efforts to get the bill through in the Senate in partnership with the District of Columbia’s nonvoting…
a-z-animals.com

Maryland Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Maryland is an eastern state with its fair share of greenery. The result? Well, anyone in the area knows that certain parts of the year can be rough for allergy sufferers. As we round the New Year, the allergy season looms ever closer. Let’s look at the Maryland allergy season and determine its peak, timing, and treatments. Plus, we will look at the primary plant culprits behind this sneezy season and the region where they can be found. Let’s get started!
