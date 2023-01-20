The Kruger Brothers return to Ashe County this weekend for two concerts on January 28 and 29 at the Ashe Civic Center. Both shows begin at 7:30 pm and tickets are $20 adults, $5 students plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased by phone by calling 336-846-2787, in person by visiting the Ashe Arts Center located at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson, or online at AsheCountyArts.org and click on Civic Center.

ASHE COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO