School Announcements Wednesday January 25
Ashe County Schools will have a remote learning day Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Avery County Schools will be on a 2 Hour Delay.
The Watauga County Public Library is hosting their Repair Hub Pop-up
The Watauga County Public Library wishes to invite the community to the first Repair Hub Pop Up on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Watauga Public Library located at 140 Queen Street, Boone, NC. This will be the first of a series of Repair Hub...
Appalachian State University is offering tax Assistance
The Accounting Department at Appalachian State University will offer a Free Tax Help Lab for students, staff, and faculty to file their own tax returns February 7 -April 12 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 pm to 7 pm. Drop-in assistance as well as virtual assistance will be offered in...
The Watauga County Public Library is offering Tax Assistance Programs
Tax season is coming up and if you are looking for assistance with your taxes, The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (V.I.T.A.) program provides free income tax preparation and electronic filing for eligible low to moderate-income residents who had a gross income of $60,000 or less in 2022. The local V.I.T.A.
The Kruger Brothers return to Ashe County
The Kruger Brothers return to Ashe County this weekend for two concerts on January 28 and 29 at the Ashe Civic Center. Both shows begin at 7:30 pm and tickets are $20 adults, $5 students plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased by phone by calling 336-846-2787, in person by visiting the Ashe Arts Center located at 303 School Ave. in West Jefferson, or online at AsheCountyArts.org and click on Civic Center.
