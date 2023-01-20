Read full article on original website
KVAL
Lane Regional Air Protection Agency declares 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
KVAL
Air stagnation prompts 'YELLOW' home wood heating days for Eugene, Springfield, Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) is calling yellow home wood heating days for the cities of Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, the agency said Tuesday. These yellow days will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, and continue through at least Thursday, Jan....
KVAL
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
KVAL
North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
KVAL
One fatality in apartment fire at 29th and Willamette
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fatal apartment fire at 29th and Willamette early Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. 29th Avenue from Willamette to Crest was closed while firefighters worked on the fire. Drivers should drive with caution or avoid the area as long as crews are present.
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
kqennewsradio.com
KITCHEN HELP SOUGHT FOR SHELTER AND SENIOR CENTER
Kitchen help is sought for the Roseburg Warming Center and the Roseburg Senior Center. A City of Roseburg release said the warming center, which is open overnight inside the senior center, can use kitchen volunteers through at least Tuesday. The senior center café is currently only able to offer Friday buffet lunches for residents over age 50, due to a lack of volunteer help. Organizers hope to be able to offer lunches on the other weekdays, along with breakfasts on Saturdays.
traveloregon.com
Crab, Concerts and Crafts in Coos Bay
Coos Bay, North Bend & Charleston are where the land meets the bay and the sea, opening up an abundance of possibilities for your next journey. Come explore our urban conveniences surrounded by nature’s majesty. The Coos Bay area is famous for wild dunes, miles of windswept beaches, and...
KVAL
Police in Roseburg cite three people on littering charges
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department issued citations related to littering to three people Monday, with one person arrested on an unrelated charge. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Roseburg PD responded to reported littering near I-5. A man and woman, both 35 years old and listed as transient...
KCBY
Empire Fishing Pier repairs to begin Wednesday
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Billeter Marine to repair the Empire Fishing Pier, the City said in a news release this week. Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday, January 25, with an estimated completion date of Tuesday, February 28. "Please use...
KVAL
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
kptv.com
Eugene man sold drugs from RV to school children, deputies say
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody, suspected of dealing drugs to school children out of his RV. The LCSO began investigating in early January after receiving a tip about a man selling drugs to kids. During the investigation, deputies say they learned 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville had been allegedly parking his RV between South Eugene High School and Roosevelt Middle School and selling drugs to kids in the South Eugene area. LCSO says Linville also frequented the Amazon Skate Park.
kezi.com
Coos Bay School District, Fire Department fined for burning asbestos, DEQ says
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Fire Department are facing fines totaling almost $95,000 after the Oregon Department of Environmental quality issued violations in December 2022 relating to a “burn to learn” event in October 2021. According to notices issued by the...
KVAL
UPDATE: EWEB restores power to all affected customers
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE 1/23/23 5:36 p.m. According to EWEB's outage tracker all affected customers have had power restored. Currently EWEB's outage tracker shows there are currently 1,185 customers without power. So far over 5,000 customers have been restored power. --- Original Story:. EWEB is currently reporting about 6,300...
KVAL
Eugene Mayor: 'I am disturbed and devastated by the news out of Monterey Park'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement regarding the Monterey Park shooting over the weekend in California. In her statement, she says she is "disturbed and devastated by the news" of the mass shooting and that her "heart is with the victims." She states that...
kezi.com
Man who allegedly robbed Eugene bank arrested in Louisiana
EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
