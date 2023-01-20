Read full article on original website
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
EW.com
Marie Osmond was body-shamed on set of Donny & Marie by a producer
Marie Osmond recalled developing body dysmorphia on set of Donny & Marie after a producer berated her for being "fat." The singer and actress, 63, told Page Six that a TV producer body-shamed her and called her an "embarrassment" during her time on the variety show, which aired for two seasons between 1976 and 1979. "It was on that lot that I was taken out to the back by some head of the studio — and I'm like 5′ 5" and about 103 pounds — and he basically said, 'You're an embarrassment to your family. You're fat,'" Osmond, who was a teenager at the time, said.
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland’s actions have left a stain not just on ‘Rick and Morty’ but everything the creative has ever touched
Last year was when many of our once beloved stars fell from grace as they either did something that shocked us, such as Will Smith’s now infamous slap or because behavior both past and continuing that had once been kept hidden had finally come to light such as the much talked about Ned Fulmer from the Try Guys. Now, 2023 doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to our stars disappointing us, with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.
EW.com
Panic! at the Disco announce split: 'Sometimes a journey must end'
Frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday morning that the pop-rock group, which began as a band in 2004 with Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson but gradually evolved into a solo project for Urie, will disband after the band's upcoming European tour. Urie has high hopes for the future, though,...
What Really Happened in the Song “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle
The song was one of Steve Earle’s hit songs throughout his career. ‘Copperhead Road’ hit the charts landing at no. 10 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. And to make things even better, the song was Earle’s highest-peaking song as of 2022, which is so amazing!
EW.com
Razzies withdraw Worst Actress nomination for Firestarter child star Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Two days after the Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, unveiled their choices for the "worst" movies and performances of 2022, the organization is already backtracking on at least one category. After facing criticism online for nominating Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category despite the fact...
EW.com
Love Is Blind star Natalie claims ex Shayne applied for Perfect Match while they were dating
Talk about a not-so-perfect match. More than a year after Love Is Blind season 2 stars Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen broke up, Lee is dredging up alleged past hurts. In an Instagram story posted over the weekend, the 30-year-old claimed her one-time fiancé actually began the casting process of a new dating show, Perfect Match, while they were still together.
EW.com
Chris Evans sends love to Jeremy Renner after snowplow accident: 'Has anyone checked on the snowcat?'
Chris Evans sent love to his fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner after the snowplow accident that left him with more than 30 broken bones. Evans re-tweeted an image of Renner in recovery and called him "one tough mf'er." He then joked, "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" Renner responded to...
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Salina EsTitties reveals unseen Jesusbirth from season 15 Snatch Game
Salina EsTitties isn't done serving fabulous yaaaas-phemy, as the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star exclusively tells EW she had more gags planned for her hilarious Snatch Game performance as the Virgin Mary. Of course, not all that goes on in the Church of RuPaul makes it to air (it's...
EW.com
Call Me Kat casts Jack McBrayer as new baker following Leslie Jordan's death
There's a new baker down at the cat cafe. Jack McBrayer will make his Call Me Kat debut on Thursday's episode as a new baker following the death of cast member Leslie Jordan. The 30 Rock alum is portraying Gideon, an Amish man set to replace Jordan's Phil following his move to Tahiti with his new husband.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Worse Than ‘That ’70s Show’ in Every Way
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.There are so many reboots, remakes, and reimaginations of old, once-popular TV shows that the news of yet another should hardly be news at all. Instead, it should seem somewhat inevitable. Then there was the announcement that Netflix was reviving That ’70s Show, this time as That ’90s Show.But the way Netflix worded this news…it was less a punch to the gut than a wrecking ball to the...
EW.com
Watch Young and the Restless star Tracey E. Bregman receive a new Emmy after her first melted in a fire
Tracey E. Bregman is feeling grateful after becoming the recipient of one brand new Emmy. The Young and the Restless star originally won an Emmy for her performance on the show in 1985, but lost the trophy when her home burned down in the Woolsey fire that affected California's Los Angeles and Ventura counties in 2018. Now, Bregman's TV family, with a little help from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, have all rallied to procure her a highly-deserved replacement.
EW.com
Rodrigo Santoro compares getting waxed for 300 to The 40-Year-Old-Virgin scene: 'Very painful'
It's hilarious until it happens to you. While sitting down to promote Wolf Pack on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Rodrigo Santoro opened up about playing the villainous Persian "God-King" Xerxes in 2006's 300. Santoro transformed for the role, opting for a bald head instead of his usually flowing locks, and sporting a hairless body dotted with piercings.
EW.com
Lady Gaga and Rihanna aren't the only pop stars nominated for Best Original Song Oscars
An indie pop-rock favorite found herself among the 2023 Oscar nominees next to A-list music superstars like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singer-songwriter Mitski earned a surprise nomination for her contributions to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All at Once, with the 32-year-old's song "This Is a Life" joining a crowded Best Original Song category roster alongside Gaga's Top Gun: Maverick hit "Hold My Hand" and Rihanna's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tune "Lift Me Up."
EW.com
Adult Swim is reviving Aqua Teen Hunger Force for season 12
Well, Hallelujah! Almost eight years after it was canceled, Aqua Teen Hunger Force has scored a 12th season from Adult Swim. The network announced on Wednesday that it had ordered five new episodes of the animated series that follows the warped adventures of talking fast food items/roommates Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad, as well as their distasteful human neighbor, Carl.
Kevin Smith Reacts To Getting Name-Checked With Clerks In Netflix's That '90s Show
Kevin Smith acknowledges his That '90s Show name-drop and the reference to Clerks on the new Netflix series.
EW.com
Watch Brendan Fraser crash a screening of The Mummy in London
Brendan Fraser surprised fans at a double feature of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns in London. The actor, who earned his first Academy Award nomination this week for his turn as Charlie in The Whale, crashed the festivities at Prince Charles Cinema on Friday, reminding the audience that the adventure epic was filmed in Britain.
