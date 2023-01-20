Ohio community helps evacuate nursing home in fire

WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night .

Crews were called to Blossom Healthcare on East Howard Street just before 6 p.m.

Willard Fire Chief Joe Reiderman said staff and first responders helped evacuate residents to the church across the street. Willard City Schools also assisted with the incident, the chief said.

Two residents were transferred from the temporary staging area to the hospital for precautionary measures and one firefighter was treated on the scene for a minor injury, according to a press release from the Willard Fire and Rescue Departmen t.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office sent two investigators to the scene, and they determined that a lightning strike was the cause of the fire during severe storms in the area.

