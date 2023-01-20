Read full article on original website
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 718,763 shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 6.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1,028,375 shares and 9.15% of the company, a decrease...
Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP)
Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP). This represents 0.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 1,493,979 shares and 7.06% of the company, a...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Industrial
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.8% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 2.77% year-to-date. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.99% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 3.76% year-to-date.
Nokia (NOK) Inks 5G Patent License Agreement With Samsung
Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked a new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung after the previous deal expired at the end of 2022. The undisclosed amount deal includes Nokia’s essential inventions in 5G and other technologies. Per this agreement, the company will receive payments from Samsung for a multi-year...
Bank of America to give stock awards to rank-and-file workers
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N will give stock awards to most of its global workforce for a sixth consecutive year, the company said in a memo to staff on Tuesday. The second largest U.S. lender will award company shares that vest over four years to 96%...
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in NVE Corp (NVEC)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 551,514 shares of NVE Corp (NVEC). This represents 11.42% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2022 they reported 492,628 shares and 10.19% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.95% and an increase in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
Why ServiceNow (NOW) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering ServiceNow (NOW), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. This maker of software that automates companies' technology operations has an established record of...
Why Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Biogen Inc. (BIIB), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This company has...
KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
KLA KLAC is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on Jan 26. For the fiscal second quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.65 billion and $2.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,851,523 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4,558,511 shares and 9.20% of the company, an increase in...
Chico's FAS (CHS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $5.20 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%. Heading into today, shares of...
Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
What's in the Cards for STMicroelectronics' (STM) Q4 Earnings?
STMicroelectronics N.V. STM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues of $4.4 billion at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, implying a 23.9% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings is...
Microsoft probes outage issues into Teams, Outlook services
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage, which left thousands of users in India unable to access the website's multiple services including Teams and Outlook.
Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, IHI
In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Allogene Therapeutics, up about 14.5% and shares of Gossamer Bio, up about 13.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
