The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.8% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 2.77% year-to-date. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.99% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 3.76% year-to-date.

12 HOURS AGO