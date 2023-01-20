ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

New Brewery Proposed To Open Soon About 1 Hour From Owatonna

Get excited because the vacant space in Burnsville's Aurora Village shopping center will be filled by the end of this year! And going into the space will be a new brewery. Yes, that’s right, the space once occupied by King's Buffet and occasionally as Halloween Express will now be owned by Trove Brewing. The space is located at 1717 County Rd 42 W, Burnsville, which is just further down the road from Burnsville’s Olive Garden.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Here Are Five Great Places to Grab Nachos Around Faribault

It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
FARIBAULT, MN
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Kenyon-Wanamingo Girls Pressure Defense Works

The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights were down by 10 points early tonight to Bethlehem Academy. They won 51-42 at the Castle in Kenyon. The Cardinals Anna Cohen, sophmore, started the game on fire from the field along with Kate Trump, senior, getting some nice layups to give BA a 12-2 lead. The...
KENYON, MN
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
ROCHESTER, MN
Faribault Lutheran Schools Celebrate Lutheran Schools Week

"Making Disciples for Life" is the theme of National Lutheran Schools week this week. Faribault Lutheran schools is observing the week with their annual "Souper Bowl Supper" Friday. Chrysteena Saehler, Principal and Howard Bode, Faribault Lutheran Schools Board Chair stopped by AM Minnesota to deliver information about the school and...
FARIBAULT, MN
Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
ROCHESTER, MN
