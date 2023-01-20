ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 6

Elizabeth Broccio
5d ago

What’s wrong here. I’ll tell you it’s BIDEn, democrats . We need to help the American people here, many living in streets in tents homeless mental issues. We need to focus on america and the American dream. The democrats rather help the foreigners. You do not see what they have done ???

Reply(1)
3
Jose Fernandez
4d ago

The governor wants to give weapons without permission a person can pass the record of good behavior and look good and have the Devil inside this governor only thinks of him and not of the people.???

Reply
2
Related
WESH

Man found shot to death outside Orange County apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called around noon to the Hudson Apartments located at 528 S. Kirkman Road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot dead outside on the apartment property. They...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is a quiet street but they've had to report recent issues to law enforcement. And the sheriff confirms the home where the shootout happened had been on his radar.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Affidavit: Seminole County man set his apartment on fire out of revenge before shooting himself

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man is accused of trying to burn down his own apartment after getting into some sort of dispute with property managers. Some efforts to protect the damaged building are visible, but it's also clear the fire was significant. And according to arrest paperwork from the state fire marshal's office, the fire was also intentional.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel

Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the Howard Vernon Motel. Police...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
WESH

1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy