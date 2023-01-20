BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is a quiet street but they've had to report recent issues to law enforcement. And the sheriff confirms the home where the shootout happened had been on his radar.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO