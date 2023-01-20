Read full article on original website
KJCT8
This week ends with cool sunshine
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early morning snow dusted parts of the Grand Valley. The falling snow ended long ago, and the minor accumulation melted as sun broke through the clouds this afternoon. High Pressure Brings Fair Weather To End This Week. Our next weather maker is high pressure centered...
KJCT8
Spotty snow possible early Wednesday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The sun came out this afternoon, but that clearing is to be short-lived. Another small low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will track over Western Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will bring more clouds and more spotty areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains, but a brief bout of snow isn’t out of the question in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose after midnight through Wednesday morning. Impact will be minimal, if anything, as most of us won’t see anything more than clouds.
KJCT8
Colorado's highways and roads deadliest since 1981
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
KJCT8
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction
KJCT8
Seatbelt laws didn’t exist the last time Colorado saw this many roadway deaths
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol says that close to 750 Coloradans were killed in traffic fatalities last year, making 2022 the worst year for roadway deaths since 1981. The last time Colorado saw so many deaths on the road was long before seat belt laws were passed.
KJCT8
Solution to Colorado's record-breaking crash deaths could lie in traffic engineering
KJCT8
Meet Grand Junction’s newest fire station
KJCT8
Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill
KJCT8
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby. Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby. Our crews on scene could...
KJCT8
Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose
cowboystatedaily.com
Cab Of Semi Fills With Snow After Crashing On I-80, Trapping And Killing Two Drivers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of truckers from Missouri died early Sunday morning after being trapped in packed snow in the cab and sleeper compartment of their semitrailer. The truck lost its windshield, then the cab packed with snow as it slid forward and...
KJCT8
CMU hoping to adapt to more geothermal technology
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction is the first Colorado campus to use geothermal energy to heat and cool buildings on campus. Governor Polis previously shared that Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has the potential to lead the country in geothermal energy. Polis says his goal to get Colorado on 100% renewable energy.
KJCT8
Xcel energy offers new ways to track energy; what’s your cheapest option?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many Coloradans are raising questions about their current Xcel Energy bill, which may look higher this year compared to previous years. Customers now have the ability to either pay a flat rate for a whole day or pay based on time of use. When paying...
KJCT8
Potential ban on assault rifle sales and purchases in Colorado
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
coloradopolitics.com
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little...
KJCT8
Montrose Police Department investigating homicide
Here's when the next big snow MIGHT hit Colorado
Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
Deteriorating road conditions trigger temporary I-70 closure, now reopened
A tweet published just before 11 a.m. on Saturday by the Colorado Department of Transportation revealed that a large portion of Interstate 70 has been closed.
