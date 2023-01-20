ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

This week ends with cool sunshine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early morning snow dusted parts of the Grand Valley. The falling snow ended long ago, and the minor accumulation melted as sun broke through the clouds this afternoon. High Pressure Brings Fair Weather To End This Week. Our next weather maker is high pressure centered...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Spotty snow possible early Wednesday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The sun came out this afternoon, but that clearing is to be short-lived. Another small low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will track over Western Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will bring more clouds and more spotty areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains, but a brief bout of snow isn’t out of the question in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose after midnight through Wednesday morning. Impact will be minimal, if anything, as most of us won’t see anything more than clouds.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado's highways and roads deadliest since 1981

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday. Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill.
COLORADO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction

Coban Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, has been charged with vehicular homicide. Solution to Colorado's record-breaking crash deaths could lie in traffic engineering.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Meet Grand Junction’s newest fire station

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday. Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday. DU basketball player facing vehicular homicide charges.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose

Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

CMU hoping to adapt to more geothermal technology

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction is the first Colorado campus to use geothermal energy to heat and cool buildings on campus. Governor Polis previously shared that Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has the potential to lead the country in geothermal energy. Polis says his goal to get Colorado on 100% renewable energy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Potential ban on assault rifle sales and purchases in Colorado

Cohee's friend described their relationship as being each other's closest friends. Mass shootings at an alarming rate so far this year. America is off to a alarming start to 2023, with over two dozen deaths in California alone this year. North Ave officer-involved shooting.
COLORADO STATE
101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
KJCT8

Montrose Police Department investigating homicide

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. Many Coloradans are seeing double or even triple costs for gas and electric this year, and most just want to know why. DU basketball player facing vehicular homicide charges.
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next big snow MIGHT hit Colorado

Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
COLORADO STATE

