ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia completes head-coach interview with Colts

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVDj6_0kLmiKeE00

The Indianapolis Colts completed a head-coaching interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on Friday, the team announced.

Bisaccia, 62, spent the 2022 season coordinating the Packers’ special teams back to respectability. In Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, the Packers jumped from 32nd in 2021 to 22nd in 2022.

Before coming to Green Bay, Bisaccia went 7-5 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

A veteran coach, Bisaccia has been in the NFL overseeing special teams for over two decades. He’s also been an assistant head coach for several teams, including the Chargers, Cowboys and Raiders.

The Packers improved in several important areas of special teams in 2022, including returning kickoffs and covering punts and kicks. Keisean Nixon emerged as an All-Pro kickoff returner, and veteran kicker Mason Crosby converted 86.2 percent of his field goal attempts.

The Colts are looking for a head coach after firing Frank Reich this year. Former Packers center Jeff Saturday served as the interim coach over the final eight weeks and finished 1-7.

If hired by the Colts, Bisaccia would leave behind an important coordinator role for Matt LaFleur – who was not expecting to make staff changes next year – to fill in 2023. The Packers have Byron Stoner and Micheal Spurlock as special teams assistants, but it’s possible Bisaccia would bring both to Indianapolis if he becomes the new Colts head coach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy