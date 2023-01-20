Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia completes head-coach interview with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts completed a head-coaching interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on Friday, the team announced.

Bisaccia, 62, spent the 2022 season coordinating the Packers’ special teams back to respectability. In Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, the Packers jumped from 32nd in 2021 to 22nd in 2022.

Before coming to Green Bay, Bisaccia went 7-5 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

A veteran coach, Bisaccia has been in the NFL overseeing special teams for over two decades. He’s also been an assistant head coach for several teams, including the Chargers, Cowboys and Raiders.

The Packers improved in several important areas of special teams in 2022, including returning kickoffs and covering punts and kicks. Keisean Nixon emerged as an All-Pro kickoff returner, and veteran kicker Mason Crosby converted 86.2 percent of his field goal attempts.

The Colts are looking for a head coach after firing Frank Reich this year. Former Packers center Jeff Saturday served as the interim coach over the final eight weeks and finished 1-7.

If hired by the Colts, Bisaccia would leave behind an important coordinator role for Matt LaFleur – who was not expecting to make staff changes next year – to fill in 2023. The Packers have Byron Stoner and Micheal Spurlock as special teams assistants, but it’s possible Bisaccia would bring both to Indianapolis if he becomes the new Colts head coach.