Culver’s switches from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A popular midwestern restaurant known for ButterBurgers, cheese curds and custards has made a switch in beverages.

Culver’s Director of Public Relations and Communications, Eric Skrum, tells 2 NEWS all locations are currently changing from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola beverages.

We would like to remind our guests that in addition to Coca-Cola products, many favorites including Culver’s Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea are also available to enjoy with their fresh, never frozen ButterBurger. Eric Skrum

Culver’s operates six locations across the Miami Valley. The restaurant has around 900 locations in 26 states.

