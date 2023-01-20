ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

By Eileen Pomeroy, Capital News Service
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mFpb_0kLmi04x00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6W27_0kLmi04x00

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access.

The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of an “election integrity unit” by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, and Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, both introduced multiple bills that did not make it out of the Democratically-controlled Senate Privileges and Elections Committee Tuesday.

McDougle’s three bills – SB 794, SB 880 and SB 878 – would have required photo identification to vote, limited absentee voting from 45 days to seven days before Election Day and made it a felony to intentionally help non-citizens vote. His office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“Early voting has become entrenched in our culture now and it has a number of benefits, but it does have some drawbacks,” McDougle said in the committee meeting.

Limiting early voting periods would take burdens off of local registrars, McDougle said. After some committee members voiced concerns about only giving localities a week for early voting, McDougle said he would be open to a longer period than seven days.

In response to SB 794, critics such as Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, pointed out the equity implications of such legislation. A lot of legislation is passed with the argument that it “will only affect a few people,” but it will still affect a minority of people, and barriers should not be placed on a fundamental right, McClellan said.

Chase’s bills – SB 834, SB 1317, SB 1319 and SB 1316 – would have repealed a permanent absentee voter list, provided lists of registered voters at a cost, rescinded drop-off absentee voting and allowed election audits, including one of the 2020 general election.

Another Republican bill that did not survive the committee meeting was SB 967 introduced by Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, which would have restricted voter registration close to Election Day.

Despite Republican’s setbacks in the Senate, several matching pieces of legislation are still alive in the House of Delegates.

This includes HB 1877 introduced by Del. Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania, which was one of several bills that would reduce the weeks or hours of absentee voting. At the Committee on Privileges and Elections meeting Friday, the committee recommended advancing it with a substitute to combine similar pieces of legislation.

“We see states like Georgia that has shorter early voting time frames that have better turnout in relation to the actual registered voters,” Scott said in the meeting. “And so here in Virginia… reducing early voting from 45 days to two weeks really will not have that great of an impact.”

Scott listed the cost of early voting as one reason to limit it, but could not cite specific data on the number of voters who use the initial days of early voting periods.

During the public comment period, Debora Wake, president of the League of Women Voters in Virginia, voiced opposition to the bill, saying that it “unduly restricts early voting.”

Despite the largely partisan legislation concerning elections and voting procedures, there was bipartisan support to lay HB 1414 on the table, meaning that the bill will be kept in committee and not reach the floor. The bill would require party identification of all candidates on the ballot in local races, which are usually left off to avoid partisanship in Virginia elections.

Eric Maybach, Commissioner of The Revenue in Fauquier County, spoke in opposition to the bill during the public comment period because he wants all of his constituents to have the same level of comfort, he said.

“I’m proud to be a Republican,” Maybach said. “However, when I took office, I think it’s important that our residents don’t feel burdened by the bipartisanness and are welcomed to come in and speak to us.”

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions

Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy