Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project planMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobsterRick ZandDenver, CO
Proposal reimagines strolling down Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade unitsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons). Jokic had returned after missing two games and recorded his fourth straight triple-double Tuesday in a 99-98 victory at New Orleans. But he rested the hamstring Wednesday rather than playing on back-to-back nights. Porter missed a third straight game. Jrue Holiday had 20 points for the Bucks, who won despite committing 23 turnovers. Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 19 points, matched a career high with 12 rebounds and shot 7 of 8 overall and 5 of 6 on 3-point attempts.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (finger) questionable for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hyland is dealing with a left finger sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against Milwaukee. Hyland's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (illness) unavailable Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) is out Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins has been downgraded after being a late addition to the injury report as questionable. Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney will likely replace Wiggins in the starting lineup, but they should both play extended minutes. Per...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) active for Lakers' Wednesday game versus Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis will make his return to the court after the Lakers' superstar was sidelined over one month with a right foot stress injury. In a restricted role around 20-to-24 minutes, our models project Davis to score 34.9 FanDuel points.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Portis will not be available after Milwaukee's big man was ruled out with a right knee sprain. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes versus a Nuggets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Lopez's...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall (toe) available for New Orleans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is active for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Marshall will be available at home after the 25-year old missed three games with a toe ailment. In 17.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Marshall to score 15.1 FanDuel points. Marshall's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) starting on Wednesday, Tyrese Maxey to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Brooklyn Nets. Harden will make his return against his former team after he was rested on Sunday for injury management purposes. In 37.0 expected minutes versus a Nets' unit ranked second in opposing true shooting percentage, numberFIre's models project Harden to score 45.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Brandon Ingram (toe) on Wednesday, Jaxson Hayes to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ingram will make his 16th start this season after the Pelicans' forward was sidelined two months with a toe injury. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Ingram to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Ingram's...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Wednesday contest against Spurs
According to head coach Darvin Ham, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James will be active for the later part of Los Angeles' back-to-back despite his questionable designation. In 35.1 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Killian Hayes (shoulder) available on Thursday
Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hayes has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Nets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Brooklyn. Hayes' Thursday projection includes 11.1...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert (groin) active on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) will play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert will suit up on the road despite his questionable designation with a groin ailment. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project Gobert to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 15.0 points, 12.2...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Maxey playing with Sixers' second unit on Wednesday night
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey will come off the bench after James Harden was announced as Philadelphia's starter. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Maxey to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Nuggets rule out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. will miss his third straight game for personal reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play an increased role against a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Brown's projection includes 19.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Zeke Nnaji starting for inactive Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nnaji will join Denver's first unit after Nikola Jokic was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Nnaji to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Nnaji's projection includes 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers past Nets, 137-133
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five of the last seven games without Kevin Durant. The game was the first regular-season matchup between Embiid and former teammate Ben Simmons since a February 2022 trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden. Simmons missed the rest of the 2022 season with various injuries, then Embiid was injured and missed the Sixers’ win in Simmons’ Philadelphia return Nov. 22.
numberfire.com
Kings' Chimezie Metu (leg) available on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (leg) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Metu has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Raptors on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against Toronto. Metu's Wednesday projection includes 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
