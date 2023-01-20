Read full article on original website
BBC
Danielle Jones murder: Stuart Campbell refused prison release
A man who murdered his 15-year-old niece has been refused release from prison by the Parole Board. Danielle Jones disappeared while on her way to catch a bus to school in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. Stuart Campbell, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap...
BBC
Ipswich stabbing: Teens charged with murder of Raymond James Quigley
Two teenagers have been charged with murder over the stabbing of an 18-year-old in a town centre shopping street. Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on 17 January. Police said they arrested two teenagers on Saturday. Alfie Hammett,...
BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC
Murderer who strangled girlfriend could see sentence increased
A murderer jailed for strangling his girlfriend could see his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal. Ross McCullam was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for killing Megan Newborough, 23, at his home in Leicestershire, on 6 August 2021. He cut her throat 14 times...
Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’
BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James. The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was ‘contract killing ordered from UK’, senior cop reveals
THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night. Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island. A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of...
Gang members to stand trial for murder of missing women
A Mexican judge has ordered four suspects to stand trial for the murder of two women who were reported missing in Juarez on Jan. 4. A fifth suspect has been charged with the illicit burial of two bodies.
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Teenager who wanted to ‘torture and mutilate’ soldiers admits terror plot
A teenage Islamic State fanatic has admitting a plot to attack police officers or soldiers on home soil.Matthew King, 19, expressed a desire to “torture, mutilate and kill military personnel” as he prepared to stake out a British Army barracks in Stratford, east London.Other targets for a potential knife attack included a police station, railway station, and Stratford magistrates’ court.King also spoke of his desire to travel to Syria to join Islamic State, bought “tactical gloves” and goggles and registered with an online knife retailer, according to court documents.At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, King, from Wickford...
Woman Pleads Not Guilty for Accusations She Defrauded Donors to Give to Black Lives Matter Movement
The British woman charged with raising tens of thousands of dollars under false pretences that she worked for the Black Lives Matter movement has denied the charges, court documents reveal. Xahra Saleem appeared at a London court early January and entered “not guilty” to two charges of fraud. In the...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Bodybuilders brawl to resolve a dispute in broad daylight
Sydney bodybuilder Hossein “Yakiboy” Balapour has been arrested after a peculiar incident was caught on camera earlier last week. Hossein “Yakiboy” Balapour and Marven Yacoub went toe-to-toe in Sydney traffic. In the wild video, conversation goes south and gets physical when Balapour shoves Yacoub to the...
Head of people-smuggling ring who fled UK to avoid prison is arrested
The head of a large-scale people smuggling ring who fled the country to avoid prison has been arrested at Manchester airport.Tarik Namik, 45, owned a car wash business in Stockport and led a “prolific and sophisticated crime group” smuggling migrants from Iraq and Iran.Travelling back from Turkey, Namik was detained by officers from Greater Manchester Police on his arrival.His group were first known to authorities from the National Crime Agency in 2017, when an investigation was launched.Four others who assisted Namik were previously jailed in December having pled guilty to conspiracy to help asylum seekers enter the country.Namik’s operation involved...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
More than 170 arrested as police crackdown on serious criminals
More than 170 arrests were made during a three-day crackdown targeting serious criminals and to help take drugs and weapons off the streets.Thirty knives and weapons were recovered, 40 drugs seized, 66 vehicles taken and £5,700 cash retrieved as more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces arrested 179 people.Operation Pandilla focused on arterial roads and motorways in and around London, including the M25, A406, M1 and A40, and used automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and intelligence to target vehicles linked to violent crime.Wanted suspects were arrested – as were those suspected of knife, weapon, drugs, burglary and robbery offences –...
Woman accused of "planning" murder of Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor shot dead on beach while on honeymoon
A woman suspected in the murder of a Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor was expelled from El Salvador on Saturday and handed over to Colombian authorities, the Colombian prosecutor's office said. Margareth L Chacon Zuniga is accused of being involved in the "planning, financing and logistics of the murder of prosecutor Marcelo...
REVEALED: Antifa Domestic Terror Suspect Teresa Yue Shen Daughter Of Chinese Pharma Tycoon & UK Foreign Office Consultant
An Antifa terror suspect arrested in Georgia last week was recently revealed to be the daughter of a Chinese pharmaceutical tycoon and a United Kingdom Foreign Office consultant, RadarOnline.com has learned.Teresa Yue Shen, 31, was one of seven Antifa members arrested in Atlanta on January 18 during an alleged “clearing operation” at the site of the city’s future $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Centre.Shen was charged with domestic terrorism and aggravated assault of an officer after clashing with police in protest of what she and her Antifa cell call “cop city.”According to a newly published report by Daily Mail,...
Daughter, boyfriend convicted of killing German doctors
BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany on Monday convicted a 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend of murder in the killing of her parents that was driven by her “hatred” of them. German news agency dpa reported that the regional court in Bayreuth sentenced the man...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
