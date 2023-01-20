More than 170 arrests were made during a three-day crackdown targeting serious criminals and to help take drugs and weapons off the streets.Thirty knives and weapons were recovered, 40 drugs seized, 66 vehicles taken and £5,700 cash retrieved as more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces arrested 179 people.Operation Pandilla focused on arterial roads and motorways in and around London, including the M25, A406, M1 and A40, and used automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and intelligence to target vehicles linked to violent crime.Wanted suspects were arrested – as were those suspected of knife, weapon, drugs, burglary and robbery offences –...

1 DAY AGO