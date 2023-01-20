ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Harold Baker
5d ago

They needed to be found guilty of something hopefully they didn’t have other convictions and this won’t ruin their lives I bet you if they had a gun and somebody was chasing them with a knife they would of shot them too

Daily Voice

Harrisburg Man Wanted For Ephrata Burglary Arrested In Berks County, Police Say

A 23-year-old Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, authorities announced on Wednesday, January 25. Devan Andre Robinson, and another man yet— to be identified man— broke into the market and stole an unknown sum of money during the overnight hours on December 14, 2022, the Ephrata police explain in the release.
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Man convicted for 2021 Wormleysburg shooting flees trial

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a Cumberland County jury submitted a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent regarding a 2021 shooting in Wormleysburg Borough. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says that on Aug. 25, 2021, Kent drove to a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate police officers honored for keeping public safe

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes were honored for keeping the public safe in Dauphin County. Susquehanna Township Police awarded certificates to members of the B Platoon for their actions on Jan. 5 regarding a barricaded subject. They responded with quick action; by blocking roads, notifying...
Daily Voice

Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Men allegedly spray animal urine on woman at Adams County Walmart

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people are facing charges after police say they allegedly sprayed animal urine on a woman at an Adams County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the alleged harassment took place at the Walmart located on York Road in Straban Township in early January.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster “Chicken Man” sentenced for mailing cocaine

(WHTM) – A Lancaster resident known as “the Chicken Man” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for smuggling cocaine through the U.S. Mail. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto, a/k/a “the Chicken Man,” conspired with others to smuggle cocaine into Central Pennsylvania.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police investigate fatal crash in York County

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP, Troopers from York Station were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Star News

Woolfork convicted in 2017 Kensington shooting

The District Attorney’s office announced the conviction of Patrick Woolfork for his role in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Elliot Cortes in Kensington in April 2017. The 32-year-old Woolfork was convicted of third-degree murder. District Attorney Larry Krasner and the office’s Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced the conviction...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

