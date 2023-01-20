Read full article on original website
Harold Baker
5d ago
They needed to be found guilty of something hopefully they didn’t have other convictions and this won’t ruin their lives I bet you if they had a gun and somebody was chasing them with a knife they would of shot them too
Reply(11)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Harrisburg Man Wanted For Ephrata Burglary Arrested In Berks County, Police Say
A 23-year-old Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Green Dragon Farmers Market in Ephrata, authorities announced on Wednesday, January 25. Devan Andre Robinson, and another man yet— to be identified man— broke into the market and stole an unknown sum of money during the overnight hours on December 14, 2022, the Ephrata police explain in the release.
abc27.com
Man convicted for 2021 Wormleysburg shooting flees trial
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a Cumberland County jury submitted a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent regarding a 2021 shooting in Wormleysburg Borough. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says that on Aug. 25, 2021, Kent drove to a...
Illegal Arms Dealer Wanted In Lancaster County, Police Say
A 28-year-old Lancaster County man is wanted for multiple firearms violations— including illegal arms deals, authorities say. Isiah Robert Taloan of the first block of Brandon Court, conducted several firearms deals in the area, according to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers. He is wanted for 10 felonies related to illegal...
abc27.com
Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
abc27.com
Midstate police officers honored for keeping public safe
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes were honored for keeping the public safe in Dauphin County. Susquehanna Township Police awarded certificates to members of the B Platoon for their actions on Jan. 5 regarding a barricaded subject. They responded with quick action; by blocking roads, notifying...
Woman 'Struck By Multiple Vehicles' Dies In Harrisburg, Police Say
A woman has died following after being hit by "multiple vehicles" in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, authorities say. The Harrisburg police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 1600 block of State Street around 6 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.
Kids Strangled, Burned, Tortured By Cruel DelCo Aunt: DA
A 19-year-old Pennsylvania aunt is facing more than 200 criminal charges after authorities say she beat, burned and tortured the four children — three of whom were her nieces and nephews — she was living with over a period of years, authorities announced. Anais Munoz — who was...
Suspect arrested in ambush shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
abc27.com
Men allegedly spray animal urine on woman at Adams County Walmart
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four people are facing charges after police say they allegedly sprayed animal urine on a woman at an Adams County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the alleged harassment took place at the Walmart located on York Road in Straban Township in early January.
Man who burned down ex’s house with dog inside goes to prison
A Dauphin County man will spend the next four years in prison for burning a dog alive when he set fire to a woman’s home. Armonte Hamilton, 30, of Swatara Township, had threatened, during a phone call, to set a former housemate’s home on fire early in the morning of June 26, 2021, according to Dauphin County prosecutor Breese Lantzy.
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
Woman gets life sentence for killing husband: ‘He got what he deserved’
A Quarryville woman who lured her husband to a bank parking lot before shooting him repeatedly will spend the rest of her life in state prison, a Lancaster County judge ruled this week. Danielle Bewley, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder following a five-day bench trial that ended Dec. 21,...
WGAL
York County coroner's office: 3 people found dead in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner's office says three people were found dead in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on Loman Avenue Wednesday morning for a "critical incident." In a news release, police said, "We want to make sure the public...
abc27.com
Lancaster “Chicken Man” sentenced for mailing cocaine
(WHTM) – A Lancaster resident known as “the Chicken Man” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for smuggling cocaine through the U.S. Mail. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto, a/k/a “the Chicken Man,” conspired with others to smuggle cocaine into Central Pennsylvania.
Cop Hospitalized After Being Sprayed With Garden Hose By Drunk Enola Mom, Police Say
An Enola mom causing a domestic disturbance assaulted a police officer last November, East Pennsboro police announced in a release on Monday, January 23, 2023. The police were called to the "active disturbance" in the 1400 block of 5th Street on Nov. 10 around 5:44 p.m., according to the release.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigate fatal crash in York County
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York County are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wed. Jan. 25 around 1:56 pm. According to PSP, Troopers from York Station were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Delta Road at the intersection of Bridgeton Road in Lower Chanceford Township, in York County.
Woman in critical condition following pedestrian crash in Harrisburg: police
Update 10:20 p.m.: Police say the woman has died. A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch confirmed that officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of State Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Woolfork convicted in 2017 Kensington shooting
The District Attorney’s office announced the conviction of Patrick Woolfork for his role in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Elliot Cortes in Kensington in April 2017. The 32-year-old Woolfork was convicted of third-degree murder. District Attorney Larry Krasner and the office’s Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced the conviction...
Comments / 21