Read full article on original website
Related
Wesley Cooper Files for SSISD School Board
Wesley Cooper has announced his candidacy for one of the two places on Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees to be determined in the May 6, 2023, election. He has lived in the SSISD for 12 years. He plans, if elected, to listen to the needs of the district without an agenda of his own.
Filing Continues For Sulphur Springs City Council
Sulphur Springs City Secretary Natalie Darrow reports that only two candidates have filed for Places on the Sulphur Springs City Council as of Monday morning, January 23, 2023. Two Places, 6 & 7, are up for election on the upcoming May ballot. John A. Sellers, a current council member and previous city mayor has filed his application for candidacy for Place 7 on Sulphur Springs City Council. Tyler Law has filed his application for candidacy for Place 6, which is currently taken by Doug Moore. Doug Moore has yet to reapply for candidacy for his Place.
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
Godbolt Arrested For Theft of Firearm
January 23, 2023 – Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm and no driving licence. 2229619 1 46.05 UNLAWFUL POSSESS FIREARM BY FELON. 2229617 1 31.03(E)(4)(C) THEFT OF FIREARM MAGISTRATE COURT.
Chamber Connection – Jan. 25
Help us celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, which will have a theme of “A Night at the Gallery.” Art work from local artists, including professionals, amateur artists and high school students,. will be displayed and much of it for...
Hopkins County Records – Jan. 24, 2023
Charles D Coffey and Cynthia R Coffey to Ignacio Gutierrez Linarez and Maria Jacoba Sanchez; tract in the Agaton Caro survey. Caleb Lewis and Kristen Lewis to Madalyn Evans and Rodney Evans; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Robinson-Bennet Construction INC to Kyle Robinson and Lisa Robinson; tract in...
Shirley Richmond
Shirley Marie Richmond, age 86 of Dike, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1701 TX-301 Loop, Sulphur Springs, TX with President Jeff Sant officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray- Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, TX.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Deputies Seeking Information
Sometime between January 14 and January 20, someone entered onto property located on the 300-block of Titus County Road 2910 near the Blodgett Community. They took a trailer from inside a locked, fenced-in area. The trailer is a black Rock Solid Brand Cargo Trailer and measures 8 1/2 ft wide...
Skeen Arrested on Organized Crime Charge
January 23, 2023 – Tira, Tx resident Christopher Lee Skeen Jr. was arrested last week and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and operating a motorcycle without a license. Skeen also had an outstanding ticket for speeding in Precinct 1. His bond was set at $75,000.
Local 911 Is Service Down Again, Call Provided Numbers For Emergencies
Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson on January 19, 2023, reported that the local 911 service is down again. City and county residents should store alternate emergency numbers to call in the event of an emergency in Sulphur Springs or Hopkins County. “Once again, we have an interruption in our...
KLTV
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man committed suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
Donate Blood to Remember Ellie
I’d love to see everyone show up for our girl, Ellie Sue Walton. We do this blood drive in Cumby every year. Here is the link to schedule.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Report Has 51 Arrests for January 16 – 22
Week #3 of the new year and things calmed a little in Bowie County from the very busy week before. Last week saw 51 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22 of those while 29 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on SH 243 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash on Saturday near Canton. According to a preliminary crash report, a Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501 when it “made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane.” The […]
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
Law, Sellers Sign Up For Place 6 and Place 7 Sulphur Springs City Council
Tyler Law has signed up for Place 6 Sulphur Springs City Council. This seat is currently occupied by Doug Moore. John A. Sellers has just filed an application for his seat which is Place 7 of the Sulphur Springs City Council. Sellers has previously served the city as mayor.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0