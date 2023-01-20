Read full article on original website
addictedtovacation.com
3 Lazy Rivers You Can Tube Down Near Gatlinburg
For many people, a trip to the Smokies wouldn’t be complete without the chance to go tubing. Here is our guide to tubing in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With both lazy rivers and gentle rapids, tubing is a great way to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature. I love a tubing adventure with out of town friends or as a way to bond with the family over a long weekend. Below I’ll break down everything you need to know to get the most out of your tubing experience in Gatlinburg.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members will discuss a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wants to change that, and brought the issue up to city leaders. The co-founder of the group, Julia Roy, said they followed the guidelines of what Johnson City put into law a few years ago.
knoxfocus.com
From farmland to historic homes: Old North Knoxville
Back in 1889, the growing streetcar suburb of North Knoxville had developed as its own community complete with paved streets, a fire station and city hall, a school and sidewalks. The neighborhood was taken into the city in 1897. Today the neighborhood boosts itself as “Historic Old North Knoxville” and...
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
WATE
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. News at...
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
WXII 12
Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
wvlt.tv
‘Definitely a blessing’ | Pilot speaks after making emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What started off as a fun Saturday flight quickly turned into an intense situation. Frank Grubbs, the pilot of a Zenith 750 that his friend owns, had to make an emergency landing after less than 40 minutes of flight. So, he landed the plane on I-40 East at Papermill Drive once he realized his engine was failing.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
wvlt.tv
Snow showers for some Monday, drier into Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers will transition to snow showers for the higher elevations as we head into tonight and throughout the day on Monday. A few showers or snowflakes are possible across the Valley early Monday before drier weather settles in through Tuesday. Join us on the WVLT...
wvlt.tv
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
WATE
New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer...
