Gatlinburg, TN

addictedtovacation.com

3 Lazy Rivers You Can Tube Down Near Gatlinburg

For many people, a trip to the Smokies wouldn’t be complete without the chance to go tubing. Here is our guide to tubing in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With both lazy rivers and gentle rapids, tubing is a great way to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature. I love a tubing adventure with out of town friends or as a way to bond with the family over a long weekend. Below I’ll break down everything you need to know to get the most out of your tubing experience in Gatlinburg.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members will discuss a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wants to change that, and brought the issue up to city leaders. The co-founder of the group, Julia Roy, said they followed the guidelines of what Johnson City put into law a few years ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

From farmland to historic homes: Old North Knoxville

Back in 1889, the growing streetcar suburb of North Knoxville had developed as its own community complete with paved streets, a fire station and city hall, a school and sidewalks. The neighborhood was taken into the city in 1897. Today the neighborhood boosts itself as “Historic Old North Knoxville” and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WXII 12

Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
WBIR

LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Snow showers for some Monday, drier into Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers will transition to snow showers for the higher elevations as we head into tonight and throughout the day on Monday. A few showers or snowflakes are possible across the Valley early Monday before drier weather settles in through Tuesday. Join us on the WVLT...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
247Sports

Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers

Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer...
KNOXVILLE, TN

