1450wlaf.com
Campbell’s last shot misses. West wins thriller. Lady Cougars win.
KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – It was there for the taking. All night. But the Cougars could not hold its largest lead of seven in the fourth quarter as homestanding West held its breath while Campbell missed its last two shots. The Rebs, who own a district win over Oak Ridge, scored 14 of the last 19 points, in a game that had 12 ties and a dozen lead changes to win the 67-65 thriller.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell travels to Knox West to take on the Rebels tonight
KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The West Rebels, the only team in District 3-AAAA to have a win over Oak Ridge, host Campbell tonight. The Lady Cougars game tips off at 6:00 followed by the Cougars at 7:30. Both games are televised live over the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player. The Lady Cougar JV game is canceled.
1450wlaf.com
Six games in 11 days ahead for Campbell Basketball
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – After Friday’s home losses to Karns, the Campbell High Basketball teams have a grueling stretch of games beginning Tuesday at West. It’ll be six games, four on the road, over an 11 day stretch of time. For the Cougars and Lady Cougars, it’s...
1450wlaf.com
Bessie Lawson, age 71 of Jacksboro
Bessie Lawson, age 71 of Jacksboro passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 20, 2023. Bessie was a member of East Side Wesleyan Church on South Cumberland Avenue. She enjoyed watching the Tennessee Vols, a true diehard fan. She will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death...
1450wlaf.com
Charles Edward Fuston, age 76, of the Sukey Hollow Community of Whitley County, Kentucky
Charles Edward Fuston, age 76, of the Sukey Hollow Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at the University of Kentucky – Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. Charlie was born on March 30, 1946, to the late Johnny Fuston and Margaret Marie (Anderson)...
1450wlaf.com
2023 Campbell Tennis Schedule released
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell High Tennis season opens its 2023 season on March 21 against Central at Tyson Park at Knoxville. Campbell has a nine-match schedule. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/23/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff Barton speaks at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton guest spoke at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday at the LaFollette United Methodist Church. Barton was introduced by Rotarian Larry Tanis, who gave some background information on the sheriff. Barton is a lifelong Campbell County resident...
1450wlaf.com
Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr., age 78 of Clinton
Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr., known to friends and family as Jack, age 78 of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord January, 25, 2023 at the Ridgeview Terrace Life Care in Rutledge, TN where he had been a resident since late December 2022. Jack was a member of the First Dutch Valley Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School for several years. He loved playing golf, photography, chess, hunting, camping, fishing and especially loved riding bikes around the loop in Cades Cove. Jack was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his granny, Dora Brewer, parents, Victor & Gladys Brewer Ferguson, brother, Ray Ferguson, special sister-in-law, Delma Ridenour, special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, JT & June Pyles. Jack is survived by his wife, Flossie Ferguson of Clinton, TN, daughter, Peggy Fagan of Caryville, TN, sons, Wayne H. Ferguson and Lisa of Clinton, TN, John and Aimee Ferguson of Taft, TN, grandchildren, Joshua & Heather Fagan, Kimberly Stringfield, and Chelsey and Dakota Ferguson, great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Gabi and Natalee Braden, Sisalee, Dean, Aaliyah and McKinzlee Stringfield and special niece, Barbara Sue and Tim Deaton.
1450wlaf.com
Karson Perry Winge
Karson Perry Winge, who went into the arms of Jesus before his delivery on January 19, 2023 at the U.T. Medical Center of Knoxville. Karson is survived by his mother, Brandi Winge and his loving brother Caleb Winge both of Jacksboro; loving grandparents, Jordan and Ruth Colley of Jacksboro; loving uncle and aunt, Kyle and Nancy Winge of Jacksboro; cousins Kaylee Winge, Korey Winge, Bailey Russell, and Kaitlynn Winge all of Jacksboro; a multitude of other cousins, great aunts, great uncles, great grandparents, and great-great grandparents.
1450wlaf.com
Alan Wayne Patty, age 46, of Caryville
Alan Wayne Patty, age 46, of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on January 21, 2023 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Alan was born November 22, 1976 in Lake City, Tennessee to Otis and Wanda Melton Patty. Alan was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and 4wheeling. Alan is preceded in death by his father, Otis Patty Jr., grandparents Otis Patty Sr and Nancy Phillips Patty, and Ike and Louise Blackwell Melton.
1450wlaf.com
Excellence for Every Student, Every Day!
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – During this week, we take a moment to recognize the value of our school board members and their work to our students and our communities. This is a time to show our appreciation and to begin to better understand how school board members work together to provide leadership for our schools to build a future for our students.
1450wlaf.com
Leadership Campbell County members participate in Art and Culture Day
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Leadership Campbell County members participated in Campbell County Art and Culture Day on Jan. 19. Campbell Culture Coalition (C3) Executive Director Manuel Mesa and Leslee Lamb with BuiltWell Bank co-led Leadership Campbell County Art and Culture Day. The class visited the Campbell County Historical Society,...
1450wlaf.com
Car and elk collide on I-75 this morning
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A car hit an elk in the predawn hours of Monday at 4:25. The car collided with the elk on I-75 in Campbell County on the southbound side of the interstate near Mile Marker 140. The driver of the car, the only occupant, was not injured, according to an operator at central dispatch, who also noted that the car was totaled.
1450wlaf.com
Batten down the hatches. Howling winds highlight today’s weather.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Strong wind gusts again take center stage in today’s weather as a Wind Advisory runs through 7pm Wednesday. Cold rain and temps holding in the 40s also make up today’s weather. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…. *...
1450wlaf.com
Reynolds faces child endangerment charge and nine other charges
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The call of a one year old child in a parked van, supposedly in the care of a 33-year old woman was the start of problems for a Kentucky woman. A call came in to La Follette Police that the woman in the van was allegedly smoking marijuana. When LPD Officer Anthony Mahar arrived at the Food Lion parking lot, a woman and man, carrying the child, exited the van and was walking into the store.
1450wlaf.com
UPDATE: Deputies in foot pursuit of alleged DUI, hit and run driver
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A person traveling along the General Stiner Highway-State Route 63 east of La Follette in the Doaks Creek area reported a suspected driver under the influence to Central Dispatch on Tuesday afternoon. A Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to discover that the driver of a...
Comments / 0