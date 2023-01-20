ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Felon Charged with Carjacking Woman, Beating and Abducting Senior

A parolee accused of carjacking a Riverside woman and holding her until she escaped, as well as perpetrating a home invasion robbery during which a senior was beaten and stuffed into a closet, was charged Wednesday with nearly a dozen felony offenses. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., 42, of San Bernardino,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Parolee Suspected of Carjacking, Home Invasion in Riverside Arrested

A 42-year-old parolee suspected of attempting to carjack several vehicles and beating a man during a home invasion in Riverside was in custody Tuesday. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center Friday, according to Officer Ryan J. Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer. He is being held without bail.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Sentencing Thursday for Man Who Killed Motorcyclist in DUI Crash

An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated for sentencing Thursday. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty last month to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime. In exchange for his admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office dropped a misdemeanor charge of being an unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount

Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway

A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal 2022 Shooting in Pasadena

A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
PASADENA, CA
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre

Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Death Toll from Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11; Motive Still Unknown

Members of the Monterey Park community remain in a state of mourning Tuesday following the deadly massacre at dance studio, leaving investigators and neighbors searching for answers about what prompted the killings. The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash in West Covina Area

A man was killed Wednesday in a fiery two-vehicle collision on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the West Covina area. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday to the westbound 10 Freeway at Pacific Avenue, where they found a big rig and a white Honda near the center divider and the Honda on fire, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
WEST COVINA, CA
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend

A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Traffic Crash Leads to Shooting in Santa Monica

A crash involving a pair of SUVs in Santa Monica escalated into a shooting Tuesday, with one motorist suffering a gunshot wound to a shoulder and the other taken into custody. At about 3:42 p.m., officers were flagged down by an individual near Sixth Street and Broadway, where a crash had occurred involving two SUVs, said Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Annual Count of LA County’s Homeless Population Begins

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LA Bureau of Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Person in Sherman Oaks

A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks Wednesday afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman. No other details were immediately available. The person was “believed to be unhoused,” according to Raman. Three other unhoused people have died in recent days in the Sherman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Settlement Averts Retrial of Former Officer’s Retaliation Suit

A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — has reached a settlement in his case, averting a retrial. Lawyers for former Vernon police...
VERNON, CA
Man Found Fatally Wounded Outside Lancaster Medical Building

A man was found mortally wounded Monday morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was...
LANCASTER, CA

